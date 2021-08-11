NS chief doctor urges families to vaccinate children 12 years and older before school year – Halifax





Nova Scotia’s chief physician wrote a letter to parents, a month before the start of the new school year, to “strongly encourage” families to vaccinate children 12 and older against COVID-19. Dr Robert Strang said Public Health is working with the county education department on a Return to School plan, which will be available “soon”. Read more: NS’s parent group, education concerned has taken place in the provincial election campaign In the letter, Strang said he knows the challenges of last school year and admits that many will now think about next year. Strang noted that the time to vaccinate – is now. “We all need two doses of the vaccine to fully protect ourselves, and it takes two weeks after your second dose to have complete immunity,” he wrote. The story goes down the ad “The first day of school is now about four weeks away.” He noted that as soon as people are fully vaccinated. the sooner they can help protect children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine. Trends Christina Applegate reveals the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis

Guinea reports the first ever case of the rare and deadly Marburg virus Also, the sooner the province gets 75 percent of its population fully vaccinated, the sooner Nova Scotia can move to phase 5 of the reopening plan and lift the restrictions. Read more: NS Key Document Urges People to Hold Second Vaccine Meetings to Stop Possible 4th COVID-19 Wave Recent data show that 67.4 per cent of the total population of Nova Scotia has been fully vaccinated with two doses. “When we lift the restrictions and mandatory measures in Nova Scotia, and even if you are fully vaccinated, it will still be important for all Nova Scotians to continue to follow good public health practices such as staying home when we are sick. wash your hands regularly, cough and sneeze on your elbow and regularly clean the areas affected by many people, “he warned. He added that people may choose to wear masks in public, especially during flu season — all in an effort to prevent the spread of disease, including COVID-19. Doing so, he said, “would keep people in schools, homes and other healthier environments.” The story goes down the ad The province currently has 19 active cases of COVID-19.















