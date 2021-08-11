Tropical Storm Fred landing in the Dominican Republic is likely to be traced to Florida this weekend | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Tropical Storm Fred is landing in the Dominican Republic.

Rainfall and strong winds could affect Hispaniola, the Bahamas and Cuba over the past week.

Fred could bring rain and wind impacts to Florida this weekend. Tropical Storm Fred is landing in the Dominican Republic, where it is likely to weaken before reorganizing once it hovers over the water later this week. Florida may have rain and wind effects from Fred until late Friday or this weekend, but details on the magnitude and timing of these threats are still uncertain. For now, Floridians need to monitor the forecast closely given Fred’s current most likely path. Fred moved inland just west of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic around 2pm on Wednesday. It is tracking west-northwest with just over 15 mph. Current radar, satellite (The icon shows the current location of this tropical system.) Tropical storm clocks and warnings have been issued from parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti in southeastern Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and parts of Cuba. This includes a tropical storm warning for parts of the Dominican Republic, where tropical storm conditions (winds of at least 39 mph) are expected on Wednesday. The Dominican Republic and western Bahamas could see 3 to 5 inches (locally up to 8 inches) of rain from this system. Rapid floods and landslides are concerns. Haiti, Turks and Caicos, eastern Bahamas and eastern Cuba, are expected to receive 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with an isolated total of 5 inches. Uncertain forecast for Florida The official NHC forecast below shows that Fred will generally move west-northwest over the next two days. The combination of moderate wind shear and land interaction with the Hispaniola mountainous terrain is likely to cause Fred to weaken some on Thursday. There is also the possibility that the system will be distributed for a while. Current status, Prediction Path (Red shadow area indicates the possible path to the center of the system. Importers It is important to note that impacts (especially heavy rain, high floods, coastal floods, winds) with any tropical system usually spread beyond its intended path. ) By the end of the week, Fred or his remains could be found near Cuba and the southeastern Bahamas, where a reorganization of the system could begin. This will depend on how many wind cuts you encounter when moving north and whether you track over water instead of Cuba. The official NHC forecast indicates a possible intensification of Fred once it reaches waters in southern Florida or possibly the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. But this forecast is very much subject to change given all the barriers to wind, dry air and soil interruption we have described above. Regardless, it looks like at least some rain and wind impacts are possible in Florida this weekend. Details on the timing and magnitude of those impacts are still uncertain, but will come into focus in the coming days. However, rising humidity is likely to affect parts of Florida and the Southwest, where 3 to 5 inches are possible from Friday to Monday, with a maximum isolated total of 8 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center. Heavy rains can lead to rapid flooding and rapid river rise. For now, interests from the Caribbean to the Bahamas and Florida should monitor its progress over the coming days. Now is a good time for him refresh or develop your hurricane season planswith The main mission of the Weather Companys journalist is to report on the latest weather news, the environment and the importance of science in our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.

