German nurse accused of substituting Covid-19 vaccines with saline solution





The nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April this year at the Roffhausen immunization center in Friesland, northwestern Germany, Friesland county administrator Sven Ambrosy said on Facebook on Tuesday.

“Today I had the sad task of informing about 8,600 people who may have been affected that it cannot be ruled out that they received a saline solution instead of being vaccinated at their vaccination meeting. For peace of mind, we “We would recommend people to get a vaccination supplement,” Ambrosy said.

The nurse was able to replace the vials because she was “responsible for preparing the vaccines and preparing the syringes during her working hours at the vaccination center,” health authorities in Lower Saxony said.

Local authorities and the Lower Saxony State Health Office have called on all Germans who received their Covid-19 vaccine at the Roffhausen center between 5 March and 20 April to step forward and take another dose.

“In this situation, it is important that all those who may be affected be given additional vaccinations … This is the only way to ensure full vaccination protection. Even if people have already been vaccinated twice correctly,” said Matthias Pulz, president of the Lower Saxony State Health Office, said in a statement on Tuesday. Police found the nurse involved was “motivated to oppose vaccination”, the Lower Saxon government’s coronavirus crisis team, which is overseeing the case, told reporters on Tuesday. “Police investigations have shown that the person (involved) was motivated to oppose vaccination … since she is silent with the police, we do not know if and to what extent she has been manipulated during this period,” said Claudia Schrder, vice president of the Lower Saxony coronavirus team. “We do not know that many people are specifically affected, and we are talking here for a period of seven weeks, so it is also a large number of people being considered,” Schrder added. The saline solution is not considered dangerous to humans. On Tuesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to be vaccinated, adding that Germany is seeing an increase in Covid-19 infections due to the Delta variant despite progress in spreading the vaccine. Merkel said she hopes “over 70, better 80%” of the German population will be vaccinated. Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a tweet that 55.1% of Germany is fully vaccinated. From September, the elderly and immunocompromised persons will be eligible for a third, “booster” vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine, according to the German health ministry.

