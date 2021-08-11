Tisdale Mayor Sask. Shocked after helicopter landed near Dairy Queen to get ice cream cake

It’s a day that Al Jellicoe will never forget.

The mayor of Tisdale, Sask., Was traveling around town on the afternoon of July 31 when he noticed something a little strange.

A red helicopter had just landed in the city’s high school and high school parking lot.

A woman got out of the helicopter, crossed the road in front of Jellicoe and entered the local Dairy Queen.

“Well, I thought someone should be hungry,” Jellicoe said.

“At first, I thought this was probably not the right thing to do.”

RCMP agrees with the chairman’s assessment. On Wednesday, police announced that the 34-year-old pilot had been charged with a case of dangerous operation of an aircraft.

Police said a passenger entered the restaurant and bought an ice cream cake.

The police report noted that the helicopter exploded dust and dirt as it landed in the area, which is also near the city recreation complex.

At first, Jellicoe thought the helicopter was a STARS air ambulance, but said it soon became clear it was not.

The mayor noted that no one was injured.

“In fact, the parking lot was empty when they sat down,” he said.

“I think that does not do him justice.”

The pilot is scheduled to appear in court for the first time in Melfort County court on September 7th.

Tisdale is 195 miles northeast of Saskatoon.