Canada sentences China after court sentenced Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison

UTTAWA – Federal leaders on Wednesday joined the call for the release of two Canadians detained by China after one was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a case that has put them – and Canada – at the center of a fierce battle between China and the United States. United.

Despite the rare display of political unity and the government’s promises to continue the fight for their release, it remained unclear exactly which cards Canada still has to play when it comes to the release of prisoners who have become known as “two Michael” : Michael Kovrig and Michael Favorite.

A Chinese court sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison on Wednesday in a spying case that Canada says is linked to Beijing’s attempt to secure the release of an executive of technology giant Huawei, prompting sentencing by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others.

“Today’s verdict on Mr Spavor comes after more than two and a half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process and a trial that did not even meet the minimum standards required by international law,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“For Mr. Spavor, as well as for Michael Kovrig, who has also been arbitrarily detained, our top priority remains to ensure their immediate release. We will continue to work around the clock to bring them home as soon as possible. as soon as possible. “

Spavor, an entrepreneur, and Kovrig, a former diplomat, have been arrested by China since December 2018. That came days after Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver.

A British Columbia court is preparing to hear final arguments on whether Wanzhou should be extradited to the US, where she is wanted on charges of violating commercial laws. The Chinese government has criticized the arrest as part of U.S. efforts to thwart the development of its technology.

U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman Wyn Hornbuckle said Wednesday that it is a matter of policy not to comment on extradition proceedings.

Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said the Canadian government was condemning “in the strongest possible terms” Spavor’s prison sentence, which followed a closed-door trial in March in which he was found guilty of spying on China. .

“We know that the practice of arbitrary detention with a mock trial, falsified without absolutely any transparency and a decision that is completely unjustified are not acceptable in terms of rule-based international law,” Garneau said.

Beijing denies there is a connection between the Meng case and the arrests of Spavor and Kovrig, but Chinese officials and state media often cite the two men as to whether or not Meng is allowed to return to China.

Spavor’s sentencing also comes after a Chinese court ruled on Tuesday to uphold the death sentence for another Canadian, Robert Schellenberg, in a case that many observers have linked similarly to Meng’s detention.

Kovrig went on trial in March, but there is no word on when a verdict could be announced.

Asked if Canada was negotiating the possibility of sending Meng home in exchange for Spavor and Kovrig’s release, Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton said: “There is intense effort and discussion. I do not want to go into detail about this. But who will continue “.

Garneau will also not comment on whether there are discussions about an exchange, only saying that Canadian diplomats in China and the US have done “considerable and intensive work” on the dossier.

“This work will continue with the goal of achieving the outcome of the release of both Michael,” Garneau said, adding that US President Joe Biden has indicated that his administration is treating them as if they were U.S. citizens detained by China.

Opposition politicians called on Canada and its allies to fight for the release of the two men, with Conservative leader Erin O’Toole describing Spavor’s sentence as “completely unacceptable”.

“The communist regime in China is using one of our citizens as a diplomatic ploy,” he said.

Developments in the Spavor and Schellenberg cases are “heartbreaking,” said NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

“We must use all the tools we have at the national level, working with allies, using diplomatic means,” he said.

Spavor’s sentencing also prompted an unusual show of joint support for Canada by the United States and 24 other governments.

Diplomats from the United States, Japan, Britain, Australia, Germany and other European countries plus the European Union gathered at the Canadian Embassy in Beijing in support. They have also issued separate appeals for Spavor and Kovrig to receive fair trials or be released.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for their immediate and unconditional release.

“The practice of arbitrarily detaining individuals to exert influence over foreign governments is completely unacceptable,” Blinken said in a statement.

“People should never be used as bargaining chips.”

European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter that “arbitrary bans have no place in international relations. The EU stands in full solidarity with Canada in sentencing Mr Spavor.”

The Chinese government has released some other details besides accusing Spavor of giving sensitive information to Kovrig, a former diplomat, starting in 2017.

Spavor worked in China, but had extensive ties to North Korea in tourism and other commercial ventures that brought him into contact with the leadership of the isolated communist state.

“Michael’s life passion has been to unite different cultures through tourism and events shared between the Korean Peninsula and other countries, including China and Canada,” his family said in a statement. “This situation has not diminished him, but has strengthened his passion.”

Barton said Chinese authorities cited photos taken by Spavor at airports involving military aircraft.

“A lot of them were about the photo testimony,” the ambassador said. “He obviously had a different view of it.”

Barton met with Spavor after the sentencing and said he sent three messages: “Thank you for all your support, it means a lot to me. Two, I’m in good spirits. And three, I want to go home.”

“He’s strong, resilient, focused on what’s going on,” Barton said. “We had a very good conversation.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 11, 2021.

– With files from the Associated Press.