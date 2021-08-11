Germany arrests suspected Russian spy at UK embassy in Berlin





BERLIN Germany has arrested a British national on suspicion of spying for Russia while working at the British Embassy in Berlin, officials said on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that the man was arrested Tuesday in the southwestern city of Potsdam based on co-operative investigations by German and British authorities. In accordance with German privacy laws, he was identified only as David S. Prosecutors said he was suspected of spying for the Russian intelligence service at least since November. Prior to his arrest, he worked as a local employee at the British Embassy in the German capital and allegedly passed on documents he hired to Russians, prosecutors said in a statement. It is unlikely that the suspect would have diplomatic immunity because in such a case he would normally have been expelled from the country instead of being detained. The federal prosecutor’s office said later Wednesday, when contacted by phone, it could not provide any further details on the case due to the ongoing investigation and the men’s privacy rights.

The German Foreign Minister said that the government is closely following the case. “We are receiving information that the intelligence activities of the detainees were carried out on behalf of a Russian intelligence agency,” Heiko Maas told reporters in Berlin. Spying on a close ally on German soil is absolutely unacceptable and we are in full solidarity with our British friends, he said. We will follow up further investigations by federal prosecutors closely. And where desired, necessary and possible, we will also support them. The Russian embassy in Berlin declined to comment Wednesday on reports of the arrest, the Interfax news agency reported. The embassy currently has no official information from the German side on the matter, embassy spokesman was quoted as saying by Interfax. The British government gave few details about the embassy employee, saying an individual who had been contracted to work for the government was arrested yesterday by German authorities. It would not be appropriate to comment further as there is an ongoing police investigation, the statement said.

The British Metropolitan Police said in a separate statement that the man was arrested in the Berlin area on suspicion of having committed criminal offenses in connection with involvement in the activity of the Intelligence Agent. Priority for the investigation remains with the German authorities, the Met statement said, as Counter-Terrorism Command officers continue to have links with German counterparts as the investigation continues. The Mets Counter-Terrorism Command is responsible for investigating alleged violations of the Official Secrets Act. German prosecutors said the suspect received an unknown amount of money in exchange for his alleged espionage activities. Investigators have searched his home and office, the statement added. A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the man remain in custody pending further investigation.

During the Cold War, Berlin was often referred to as the spy capital because the city was on the front line of confrontation between the Soviets in the East and the Americans and their Western allies in the West. Intelligence agents were active on both sides of the divided city and sometimes after several espionage agents were caught there were infamous exchanges of spies and spy daggers captured at the Glienicker Bridge. However, since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the unification of Germany a year later, and the end of the Cold War, espionage activities in Berlin have supposedly diminished.

