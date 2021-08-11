Germany arrests British Embassy employee suspected of spying for Russia





BERLIN An employee of the British Embassy in Germany has been arrested on suspicion of leaking documents from his job to Russian intelligence, Germany’s federal prosecutor said on Wednesday in the latest case of suspected espionage involving agents from Moscow. The man, who is a 57-year-old British citizen identified only as David S. in accordance with German privacy laws, was arrested Monday in Potsdam and his home and office were searched, the prosecutor said in a statement. Authorities said they suspected he had been working as a spy since at least November and that he was suspected of handing over documents from the embassy to a member of the Russian intelligence agency in exchange for an unknown amount of money. The arrest is the latest in a wave of detentions as German authorities move against Russian agents. Germany’s domestic intelligence service has grown more and more as Moscow is stepping up its efforts to win over Western collaborators to obtain information about the countries’ economic, political and strategic positions, as well as those of the European Union. Much of the focus has been on the threat of cyber espionage as Russian-linked hackers were suspected of violating the German government’s main data network and the countries’ parliament. But experts in Germany say Moscow is again using old-fashioned human contacts to gather intelligence.

Given its prominent role as Europe’s largest economy, Germany has become an interesting target for espionage by agents from Russia, as well as China, Turkey and Iran, authorities say. Thomas Haldenwang, who heads Germanys’s internal intelligence agency, told Parliament last year that espionage levels had reached, if not exceeded, levels during the Cold War, when a divided Germany was at the forefront of a geopolitical divide between leaders from US Democratic West and Soviet-controlled communist East.

Germany’s long relationship with Russia has been shaped by the deep cultural and economic ties that go back centuries, and by the devastating wartime battles that have left relations shaken by increased cooperation on tough charges. The poisoning of Alexei A. Navalny, the Russian opposition leader whom Russian President Vladimir V. Putin allowed to fly to Berlin for treatment, only to be imprisoned upon his return to Russia months later, reflected the complexity of the ties.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the attack on Mr Navalny, calling it an assassination attempt. But it refused to take steps to prevent the completion of a strategic natural gas pipeline linking Russia directly to Germany in response. The pipeline, Nord Stream 2, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. In one booklets published in 2016 and addressed to students and scholars in science, the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution warned that anyone who speaks good Russian and is pursuing a career in the diplomatic service, energy or finance could be potential targets for Russian agents. He detailed some of the tactics they could use, including building a personal relationship before seeking information. In June, German police arrested a 29-year-old Russian man working as a research assistant in the science department of a university in Germany. German authorities said the man had slipped information from the workplace to a member of the Russian intelligence agency in exchange for money at least three times. A German businessman was arrested in May in the city of Leipzig on suspicion of illegally exporting industrial cars to a company in Russia, where they ended up in the hands of a defense company. Both suspects remain in custody pending the completion of the investigation. A judge ruled Wednesday to keep David S. in custody. The Russian embassy in Berlin declined to comment on the arrest. Italy expelled two Russian diplomats on espionage charges in March after investigators said they spotted an Italian Navy official giving envoys classified documents in exchange for money. Police said they also obtained secret NATO documents believed to have been handed over to the Russians in previous meetings with the Italian.

