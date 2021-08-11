Service Corporation International Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend | Texas News





HOUSTON, 11 August 2021 / PRNewswire / – Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of death care products and services in North America, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend in twenty-three cents per share of common stock. This quarterly cash dividend declared today represents an increase of 9.5% from the previously declared quarterly dividend of twenty-one cents per share of ordinary shares for the quarter. The quarterly cash dividend announced today is payable September 30, 2021 for registered shareholders in closing the business in September 15th, 2021. While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends and the determination of registration and payment dates are subject to final determination by the Board of Directors every quarter after its financial review of the Company. performance. Warning Statement for Preliminary Statement Statements Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are future statements. These future statements are based on the protection of the “safe haven” offered under the Private Securities Law Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be accompanied by words such as “believe”, “value” , “project”, “expect”, “predict” or “predict”, which convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable; however, many important factors may cause our future results to differ materially from future statements made here and in any other document or oral presentation made by, or on our behalf. There can be no certainty that future dividends will be declared. The current declaration of future dividends and the determination of registration and payment dates are subject to final determination by our Board of Directors every quarter after reviewing our financial performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in future statements include, inter alia, restrictions on the payment of dividends under existing or future credit arrangements or other financing arrangements; changes in tax laws regarding corporate dividends; a determination by the Board of Directors that the declaration of a dividend is not in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders; an increase in our cash needs or a decrease in available cash; or a deterioration in our financial condition or results. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties, see our Securities and Exchange Commission records, including our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this document as well as other SEC files can be obtained from our website at http://www.sci-corp.comWith We undertake the obligation to update or publicly review any future statements made here or any other future statements made by us, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. About Service Corporation International Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North American the main provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as planning the final arrangement in advance. We offer the family exceptional service in planning personalized life celebrations and memories. Our Dignity Memorial brand serves approximately 500,000 families each year with professionalism, compassion and attention to detail. As of June 30, 2021, we owned and operated 1,458 funeral homes and 485 cemeteries (of which 297 are combined sites) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, District of Columbia, and Puerto RicoFor More information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.comWith For more information about the Dignity Memorial, please visit www.dignitymemorial.comwith For additional information contact: Investors: Debbie Young – Director / Investor Relations (713) 525-9088 Media: Jay Andrew – Managing Director / Corporate Communications (713) 525-3468 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-corporation-international-increases-quarterly-cash-dividend-301353436.html SOURCE Service Corporation International

