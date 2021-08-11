The US Senate approves the $ 3.5 trillion draft budget – Top International News





American markets move up; Consumer Price Inflation abroad US stocks rose during the day with data showing that consumer price inflation rose only at a slower pace for July. The S&P 500 rose to an all-time high, showing CPI up 0.5% in July, down from 0.9% in June. Crude oil shifted from profit to loss following a report that the US will ask OPEC + to increase production of this product rapidly. Stoxx Europe is up 0.46% Dow Jones up 0.52% NASDAQ decreased by 0.031% Sputnik V shows 83% efficiency against the Delta variant Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that Sputnik V was showing 83% effectiveness against the Covid Delta variant. In June the vaccine developers had said that Sputnik V was about 90% effective against the Delta variant. Currently, the vaccine is considered safe and effective against all types of coronavirus. Dubai Airport is expecting 56 million passengers in 2022 The General Manager of Dubai International Airport said on Wednesday, it is expected to have 5.6 million passengers in 2022, which is double the forecast for 2021. The airport transported 1 million passengers in the first half of 2021 and is much less compared to with 2.95 crowns passengers last year and 8.64 crowns in 2019. The US Senate approves the $ 3.5 trillion budget plan The U.S. Senate approved $ 3.5 trillion on Wednesday (Rs 259 lakh crown) budget project which will spend on investments in health, education and climate change. In detail, the budget aims to finance climate measures, new investments in infrastructure, residence status for millions of migrant workers and two years of paid tuition at public universities. The July CPI in the US is growing at a slower pace According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the July Consumer Price Index (CPI), which shows that prices paid by U.S. consumers rose 0.5% versus the 0.9% increase in June. Excluding volatile food and energy components, this is the base CPI increased by 4.3% year-on-year, after rising 4.5% in June. The Ford-SK JV Innovation Battery will last in Europe The Electric Vehicle battery joint venture formed by Ford Motors and SK Innovation of South Korea has decided to extend beyond North America to Europe. The joint venture was formed in May to produce about 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year in battery cells and group modules. The time when the joint venture would open a plant in Europe is currently not available. Oil falls as the US calls on OPEC to increase production The future of crude oil fell sharply after the US asked the OPEC + alliance to increase production faster. As we know, higher supply usually means lower prices. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 2.4% in New York after the country ‘s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan commented that OPEC’ s current plans to increase oil production were not enough. You can read more about OPEC + here. The value of crypto firms jumps 5 times in 5 months to $ 3.75 billion FalconX, a cryptocurrency trading platform led by Indian CEO Raghu Yarlagadda, has increased its value in five months to $ 3.75 billion (27,750 kronor). According to him, the company which has been profitable for a year, had a revenue increase of 30x last year. The California-based company raised $ 210 million (s 1,500 kroner in) in a round of financing led by Altimeter, Sapphire Ventures and Tiger Global.

