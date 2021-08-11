



COLUMBIA, Md .- (WIRE BUSINESS) -11 August 2021– To meet the growing demand for biologically based crop protection products, Specific biological today announced new additions to its headquarters team. Tarang Srivastava immediately starts as Head of International Business, responsible for business strategy and financial objectives in international markets and works with distribution partners, external business partners and internal teams to expand biologies globally. Srivastava’s focus will be on providing solutions to growers in European markets. Srivastava has officially worked at Bharat Certis Insecticide Limited for parent company Mitsui & Co. and brings extensive experience in creating global positions in the new role. Furthermore, Certis Biologicals welcomes Moto Mitani to the International Business Team. Mitani will lead Certis teams for Asia and Africa, as well as support the Certis Biologicals Specialty Chemical Sales division. Mitani is joined by Mitsui AgriScience where he served as Business Manager responsible for international sales. Amanda Eade joins the Global Marketing Team as Global Portfolio Manager for Bioinsecticides and Bioherbicides, assessing the market capacity for Certis certified portfolio of insecticides and biologically based herbicidal solutions, including Bt portfolio products, fireman , Requiem Prime AND House tile With Eade brings extensive experience from Open Book Extracts posts as Operations Manager, BASF as portfolio manager and Dow Agrisciences as sales representative. Currently, Certis Biologicals distributes bio-based solutions in more than 50 countries worldwide and we see a growing need in areas where synthetic chemistry is declining and regulations are high, says Amy OShea, President and CEO. We want to make sure that every grower, no matter where they are, has access to our portfolio and we believe that these additions to our staff will be the key to achieving this goal. The additions of Srivastava, Mitani and Eade come after Certis Biologicals announced that Rob Gibson had joined as Global Product Manager and Ryutaro Matsuhashi, International Business VP, had expanded his role within the biology leader to focus on growth in America. Latin. In that capacity, Matsuhashi has seen success in expanding the company portfolio in Brazil. We are proud to be based in the US, but Certis Biologicals is a true global distributor of biologists, says OShea. We are investing in the talent and expertise needed to ensure we can be the full line biology provider for all manufacturers and distributors. Currently, Certis Biologicals innovates on six technology platforms, including bacterial-based technologies, fungus-based products, virus technology, bacteriophage technology, biochemicals and seed extracts. The company distributes nearly 40 integrated crop protection solutions to growers in more than 50 countries. Certis strong research and development pipeline is planning many new products and formulations coming to market over the next 3-5 years. Growers and distributors who are interested in Certis Biologicals can visit www.CertisBio.com to learn more about the company portfolio with bio-solutions for organic and conventional agriculture. About Certis Biologicals Certis Biologicals is the leading manufacturer, innovator, developer and trader of proven biological solutions for use in commercial agriculture and the garden and greenhouse markets. With biological products sold through a global distribution network and in collaboration with various technology, regulatory and sourcing companies in more than 50 countries, Certis Biologicals meets the challenges faced by today’s producers across the globe to feed a population in growth while preserving the natural resources and environments necessary for a healthy planet. To learn more about Certis Biologicals, their portfolio of proven solutions, or their commitment to sustainability, visit www.CertisBio.com or follow the company through social media at Facebook, Tweet, LinkedIn AND Instagramwith View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005074/en/ CONTACT: Jamie Sears Rawlings 502-931-5004 [email protected] KEYWORDS: UNITED STATES EUROPE, NORTH AMERICA MERILAND INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CHEMICAL / PLASTIC AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES MANUFACTURE SOURCES: Certis Biologicals Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/11/2021 09:17 paradite / Disk: 08/11/2021 09:17 paradite http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005074/en

