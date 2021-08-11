Therapeutic Solutions International Reports Superior Induction of Neurogenesis in Animal Model of Viral Caused Cognitive Dysfunction Compared to Other Stem Cell Types





ELK CITY, Idaho, 11 August 2021 / PRNewswire / –Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), today reported new data and a patent registration describing the superior ability of adult JadiCell stem cells over other stem cell types in terms of stimulating the production of new brain cells in an animal model of inflammation. The process of producing new brain cells is called “neurogenesis” and is an active area of ​​research for the company. “We found that increasing doses of double-stranded RNA, which mimics inflammation caused by the virus, was accompanied by a decrease in expected neurogenesis. Shockingly, of the stem cells tested, only JadiCells were capable of to stimulate neurogenesis in conditions of inflammation “declared Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company. “These data suggest the possibility that JadiCells may be useful not only for patients with acute COVID-19, which we will test in our next clinical trial, but may also have the potential to combat the long-term consequences of this infection.” “ “We are eager to explore collaborations with other neurological companies. One interesting thing about the patent was the embodiment of combining JadiCells with various existing drugs such as oxytocin, human chorionic growth hormone and SSRI,” he said. Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development for the Company. In previous studies the Company has demonstrated the superior activity of JadiCell over other stem cell types including bone marrow, fat, cord blood and placenta. Moreover, JadiCell was shown to be 100% effective in saving the lives of patients with COVID-19 under the age of 85 in a double-blind controlled clinical trial with patients in the ICU on a ventilator. In patients over 85 years of age, the survival rate was 91%1with “Given that we are approaching the start of Phase I / II CTE2 and our Phase III COVID test, proving that our cells are more powerful than other stem cells grown for the brain is very promising, “he said. Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. “We are enthusiastic about the success of JadiCells because of the following characteristics: a) long history of safety data; b) what appears to be superior efficacy data compared to other stem cells in preclinical models; c ) low production costs; and d) promising human data. “ About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International has focused on immune modulation for the treatment of some specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/ 1International Therapeutic Solutions Receives FDA Acceptance to Begin Phase III Key Registration Test for Universal Donor Therapy JadiCell COVID-19

2 International Therapeutic Solutions Completes FDA Requests JadeCell Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Clinical Trial Initiation Studies [email protected] SOURCE International Therapeutic Solutions Related links therapeuticsolutionsint.com

