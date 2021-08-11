WHO calls on world leaders and pharmaceutical chiefs to end ‘shameful’ global vaccine inequality





Question: Covid-19 or the common cold? How to tell if your child is infected with coronavirus when school starts

A: Common colds share many coronavirus symptoms, so if your child gets sick as the school year begins, it can be hard to tell right away if it is Covid-19, said CNN medical analyst Common colds share many coronavirus symptoms, so if your child gets sick as the school year begins, it can be hard to tell right away if it is Covid-19, said CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen with

Some common symptoms of Covid-19 and the common cold include sore throat, fatigue and headache, according to Wen. Coughing is another common symptom of both viruses, although according to the Mayo Clinic, Covid-19 cough tends to be drier. If you suspect your child has Covid-19, the most important thing is not to send them to school, Wen warned, and not to undergo testing. “I would encourage parents to have a high suspicion index and to definitely not send your child to school if they do not feel well and have any symptoms that may be Covid-19,” she said. Send your questions hereAre you a healthcare worker fighting Covid-19? Send us a message on WhatsApp about the challenges you are facing: +1 347-322-0415. READINGS OF THE WEEK Covid-19 cases are on the rise in places rated to stop explosions. Do they need to change their strategies? A year and a half since the first cases of Covid-19 were identified, many countries in Asia-Pacific feel back to where they started. As the British cracked down on nightclubs after a long winter of coronavirus restrictions, millions of people in Australia and China have returned to closure. Health systems in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are overloaded. And countries such as the Pacific island nation of Fiji, which last year reported only a handful of cases, are now battling major outbreaks. For some, it is difficult to understand why Asia-Pacific is being hit so hard. Many Asia-Pacific countries became hermetic nations, closing borders to almost all foreigners, imposing strict quarantines on arrivals, and introducing aggressive testing and tracking policies to capture any case that has slipped into their defense. . And it worked – until the very sticky version of Delta took power. Now the new outbursts are questioning Covid’s zero-favored strategy from China and Australia and are sparking a bigger debate than how sustainable the approach is, Julia Hollingsworth write. The unvaccinated father registers days of remorse in the hospital – and makes a heartfelt request for the girl’s marriage in case he dies Amid the difficult breathing of extra oxygen, Travis Campbell is struggling to send a message about his battle with Covid-19 at a Virginia hospital: He regrets not being vaccinated. And while he hopes he has turned a turn, for a very scary stretch, he thought he should take action in case he died. The father of several children has been in a hospital in Bristol since late July and has recorded a diary-type video from his room, documenting a startling slide of decline and improvement. “I messed up a lot, guys,” he said through an oxygen mask in a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday. “I did not get the vaccine … I made a mistake, I admit it.” IN two interviews with CNN from his hospital bed this week, he said he had not been vaccinated because he thought he had had Covid before. On Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a study suggesting that people who received Covid-19 in 2020 and did not receive a Covid-19 vaccine were more than twice as likely to become infected again in May. or June 2021, compared to people who also had Covid-19 but were later fully vaccinated. K .KEY TIPS Yes, children can be affected by Covid-19. The myth that children cannot get seriously ill from Covid-19 has been further debunked as more children are hospitalized while growing the Delta variant. Since that time last year, more than 45,000 children have been hospitalized with Covid-19, according to the CDC. As of Saturday, an average of 203 Covid-19 infants were admitted to U.S. hospitals every day over the past week, CDC data show. This is a 21.4% increase from the previous week in the number of young children being hospitalized every day with Covid-19. This is why doctors say they need to be protected.

