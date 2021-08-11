Iran: Security Forces Use Ruthless Force, Mass Arrests, and Torture to Suppress Peaceful Protests

Iranian security forces have resorted to the illegal use of force, including kidnappings and mass arrests, to relentlessly crack down on largely peaceful protests that have erupted in various locations across Iran in recent weeks, Amnesty International said. Activists, protesters and passers-by went through a wave of arrests, including, children being subjected to enforced disappearances, torture and other ill-treatment.

According to photos circulated on social media and eyewitness accounts, security forces fired illegally at peaceful protesters from the Iranian Kurdish minority in the town of Naqadeh in West Azerbaijan province on August 7, leaving dozens of people dead. wounded. Witnesses told Amnesty International that most refrained from seeking hospital treatment for fear of arrest, torture and other ill-treatment.

Iranian authorities have once again given strength to their security forces to inflict grievous bodily harm on protesters to maintain their iron flu power and quell opposition. The fact that those injured are endangering their lives and health by not seeking medical attention in hospital for fear of arbitrary arrest speaks to the authorities cruel methods of torture and other ill-treatment used against the arrested protesters, said Diana Eltahawy, Deputy Director for Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

It is time for the international community to take concrete action against the Iranian governments of the deadly deployment of illegal force with impunity against the protesters, including support for the establishment of an investigative and accountable mechanism in the UN Human Rights Council for collect evidence of crimes under international law and facilitate independent criminal proceedings.

To disperse the protests in Naqadeh on August 7, security forces also used tear gas and beat peaceful protesters with sticks. Mohammad Alizadeh, a 27-year-old, was also shot dead by a person in civilian clothes during the events.

The latest blow to Naqadeh comes weeks after Iranian security forces illegal live ammunition to quell largely peaceful water shortage protests in the southern province of Khuzestan, which has spread to Lorestan province, leaving at least 11 protesters and bystanders, including a teenage boy, dead and many others – including children – injured.With There was also one The continuing wave of arrests in a poor suburb on the outskirts of Kermanshah city in Kermanshah province in response to protests in solidarity with Khuzestan that took place on 26 July.

Amnesty International spoke with three protesters, three relatives and six human rights defenders.

Live ammunition and cartridge injuries

During the protests in the city of Naqadeh on August 7, Mohammad Alizadeh was shot dead in the pelvis while being chased on a side street. Two eyewitnesses told a relative interviewed by Amnesty International that a man in civilian clothes shot him with a pistol. They said the man was walking behind a group of police against the riots that followed the protesters, suggesting that he was acting together or at least with the approval of the security forces. Amnesty International received an X-ray of Mohammad Alizadeh’s pelvis, which was consistent with injury from live ammunition.

Like countless other protesters, Mohammad Alizadeh decided not to seek medical treatment for fear of arrest. According to informed sources, he had not realized that he had been shot with live ammunition as there was no visible external bleeding. He fell unconscious shortly afterwards and died on the way to the hospital. His family was told by state forensic authorities that he had died from internal bleeding caused by gunshot wounds.

A relative added that family members were under pressure from authorities to bury Mohammad Alizadeh’s body in a cemetery outside Naqadeh, with intelligence and security officials accompanying them to the burial site.

Iranian authorities must allow an effective, independent and impartial criminal investigation into the circumstances of Mohammad Alizadeh’s death and bring those responsible for his murder to justice, at a fair trial and without resorting to the death penalty, said Diana Eltahawy.

Amnesty International also examined numerous photographs showing classic patterns of spraying bird injuries on the backs, legs, abdomen, neck and faces of protesters in Naqadeh. The organization also took a photo showing an injury to the back of the protester’s head, which may have come from a tear gas canister or rubber bullets. The details of the injuries were independently verified by an external forensic pathologist.

Evidence, photos and videos taken by eyewitnesses, backed by video footage circulating on social media since August 7, show that security forces deployed included riot police from the Iranian Special Police Command Command, as well as agents. armed with city clothes. Based on the camouflage vests they wore and the weapons they carried, eyewitnesses believed they were members of a volunteer paramilitary militia called the Basij.

Protesters also reported incidents of harassment and assault by hands of several plainclothes men, believed to be area residents who came out in support of security forces, holding knives and sticks and throwing stones at protesters with apparent admission of Law enforcement officers With Videos posted on social media show police groups and plainclothes individuals attacking protesters and damaging property together.

According to international law and standards, bullets should never be used in any police situation. The use of deadly force is also prohibited, except when it is strictly unavoidable to protect against the imminent threat of death or serious injury, which according to Amnesty International research has not consistently been the case in in the last years in Iran.

Creepy raids and arrests, enforced disappearances and torture

For nearly a month, Iranian intelligence and security forces have made arbitrary mass arrests targeting hundreds of people, including 12-year-olds, to quell the protests. In many cases, authorities initially subjected detainees to enforced disappearances for several days. The attack took place in various cities across Khuzestan where protests took place between 15 and 25 July, as well as in a suburb of Kermanshah, known as Mahdieh or Dareh Derizh, where the protests took place on 26 July.

Many protesters were initially held in detention facilities run by the intelligence ministry or the Revolutionary Guard, where torture and other ill-treatment are widespread.

According to eyewitnesses and human rights defenders interviewed by Amnesty International, those targeted in Khuzestan and Kermanshah included not only protesters identified through informants or images from surveillance cameras, but also activists and former detainees from nationwide protests. November 2019.

In many cases, detainees were apprehended by masked gunmen during violent overnight raids on their homes.

A relative of a man from Ahvaz in Khuzestan province, who was released after 12 days, told Amnesty International that he was being held in solitary confinement in an intelligence prison ministry. He described being blindfolded, beaten several times, threatened with lengthy imprisonment and forced to sign written statements without being allowed to read them.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested during protests in Ahvaz and taken to a detention center run by the Revolutionary Guards. According to an acquaintance, the boy was held without access to his family or lawyer for about a week and after his release there was bruising on his face and body.

An eyewitness from the area near Kermanshah described similar patterns of torture and other ill-treatment committed against detainees in his neighborhood since July 26. He cited the case of a friend who came out of prison with bruises all over his body.

Hundreds remained detained in overcrowded conditions putting them at risk of Covid-19.

The Iranian authorities must immediately end this continuing wave of arbitrary arrests and detentions, release all detainees solely for the peaceful exercise of their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and protect all detainees from torture and other ill-treatment. , said Diana Eltahawy