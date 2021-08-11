Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The last:

The U.S. government said Wednesday it will deliver nearly 837,000 Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean countries as the region with limited resources struggles with an increase in COVID-19 cases amid violent vaccine protests.

The Bahamas will receive 397,000 doses, followed by more than 305,000 doses for Trinidad and Tobago. Barbados will receive 70,200 doses, with 35,100 assigned to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 17,550 to Antigua and 11,700 to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The top priority of the Biden-Harris administration in America today is to manage and end the COVID pandemic and contribute to equitable recovery,” said Juan Gonzalez, senior director of the National Security Council for the Western Hemisphere.

Thousands of specialized syringes required for the Pfizer vaccine were also donated, with officials noting that donations involved “significant legal and logistical complexities.”

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which has provided more than $ 28 million to help 14 Caribbean countries fight COVID-19, said it expects to announce additional funding soon, according to a White House official.

The Caribbean region has reported more than 1.29 million cases and more than 16,000 deaths, with about 10.7 million people vaccinated so far, according to the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency.

A passenger at Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and Tobago checks on July 17 the first commercial flight departing since the borders closed last year. Trinidad and Tobago is among several Caribbean islands battling COVID-19 cases. (Andrea De Silva / Reuters)

Among the countries hardest hit by the Caribbean is Haiti, which on July 14 received the first shipment of vaccines since the pandemic began 500,000 doses of the US-donated Modern vaccine through the United Nations COVAX program for low-income countries.

A National Security Council spokesman told the media that the US “will send a significant amount of extra doses to Haiti soon”, but other details were not immediately available.

The U.S. announcement comes amid recent protests against vaccines in Guyana, Antigua and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, whose prime minister was hospitalized for a few weeks last week after being hit in the head with a stone.

What is happening in Canada

LOOK | COVIDvaccine passports can help protect children, says respirologist:

Vaccine passports can help protect children, says the respirologist Children are among the many vulnerable groups that can be protected by COVID-19 vaccine passports, especially in a school setting, says Dr. Samir Gupta, a respirator in Toronto. (Jean-Claude Taliana / CBC / Radio Canada) 3:42

What is happening all over the world

An almost empty field of the Sydney Opera House was seen Wednesday in Sydney, Australia. Greater Sydney is closed until August 28 to contain the highly contagious delta variant. (Brook Mitchell / Getty Images)

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 204.2 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.3 million.

The World Health Organization says it will soon test three drugs used for other diseases to see if they can help treat patients with coronavirus.

In a statement Wednesday, the UN Health Agency says the drugs would be approved in the next phase of its global research into identifying possible treatments for COVID-19. They include artesunate, an anti-malarial drug, the cancer drug imatinib, and infliximab, currently used in people with immune system diseases.

IN Asia-Pacific the region, Australia’s second largest city Melbourne will remain closed for a second week after the state of Victoria reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 as it struggles to eradicate infections caused by the highly infectious delta variant.

In Sydney, which is in its 7th week of closing, New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian reported 344 new infections in the last 24 hours. He told reporters that the increase in cases “is expected to continue”.

The New Zealand government is warning its citizens to be prepared for a severe blockage at the first sign of an outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the government’s response is likely to be “quick and tough.” Hipkins said the problems Sydney is currently facing in trying to find a rising eruption showed that the delta variant was extremely difficult to manage and that the New Zealand risk tolerance was now very low.

The daily increase in coronavirus infections in South Korea has exceeded 2,000 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, continuing an alarming spread despite the application of strict virus restrictions in large population centers.

A medical worker takes a sample from a visitor to a coronavirus testing site in Seoul on Wednesday. South Korean officials reported 2,223 new cases in the last 24 hours, more than 1,400 of which are in the Seoul metropolitan region. (Im Hwa-young / Yonhap / The Associated Press)

IN Middle East,Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international travel, handled about 40 percent of passenger traffic in the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, its chief executive said Wednesday.

The decline came as the more contagious variants of the coronavirus disrupted the ’s largest resource markets and continued to capture the global aviation industry. However, CEO Paul Griffiths remains optimistic about “a satisfactory end of the year” as authorities gradually reopen Dubai’s main roads to the Indian Subcontinent and Britain.

IN Europe, France reported 30,920 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the first time new daily infections have been over 30,000 since April.

The Spanish Drug Agency has given permission for the first clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in Spain.

The agency, which regulates the country’s health products sector, said Wednesday it has approved the PHH-1V vaccine developed by Spanish company Hipra for human testing.

IN Americas, California will become the first U.S. state to require all teachers and school staff to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing as schools return from summer vacation amid growing concerns about the delta variant very sticky.

A teacher instructs second graders at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, California. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California will require 320,000 teachers and school staff to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. (Santiago Mejia / San Francisco Chronicle via The Associated Press)

Mississippi will open a 50-bed field hospital and the federal government will send medical professionals to help treat patients as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in a state with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the US

Chile has begun giving boosting injections of a COVID-19 vaccine to people over 55 who have already received two doses of the vaccine.

IN Africa, Senegal has received more than half a million COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX initiative, but demand is exceeding supply in the country by 16 million people, leaving many more still awaiting their second doses.

During the first year of the pandemic, Senegal was often cited as a success story in Africa: After quickly closing the airport and the country’s land borders, President Macky Sall ordered masks and temporarily banned inter-regional travel. However, the delta variant has changed everything. Hospital beds, too, are in short supply, leaving COVID-19 patients to suffer at home while waiting for a seat or until their condition worsens further.