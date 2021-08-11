Commitment to the World Trade Center Victim Identification: International Symposium on Human Identification 2021 (ISHI) Spotlights 9/11 Response & Ongoing Progress | business





MADISON, Wis .- (WIRE BUSINESS) -11 August 2021– E International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI) September 13-16, the largest annual meeting in the world focused on DNA forensics, will mark the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States. Keynote Speaker Mark Desire, Assistant Director, Office of the Chief Medical Officer in New York City (OCME), will talk about the hardships and persistence of OCME forensic scientists and the families of the victims of the World Trade Center, as well as the ongoing work to identify all those who lost their lives that day. A panel will also discuss advances in forensic science worldwide that have resulted from two decades of 9/11 investigation. This press release contains multimedia. See the full announcement here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005075/en/ The International Human Identification Symposium 2021 (ISHI) September 13-16 will mark the 20th anniversary of September 11 with a keynote address by Mark Desire, Assistant Director, Office of the Chief Medical Officer of New York (OCME). Desire will talk about the ongoing work to identify all those who lost their lives that day, as well as advances in forensic science around the world that have resulted from two decades of 9/11 investigation. ISHI is the largest annual meeting in the world focusing on DNA forensics and has been sponsored by Promega Corporation for 32 years. (Graphics: Business Wire) WHAT: ISHI attracts nearly 1,000 law enforcement professionals and scientists from around the world to explore the latest developments in forensic DNA research, process and technique. Now in its 32nd year, ISHI has witnessed emerging technologies, policy changes and significant advances in forensics. Together with the main discussion and the 9/11 panel, ISHI32 will cover: Fast DNA technology

Forensic genetic genealogy (FGG)

Degraded DNA recovery

Virtual testimony in the courtroom

Protein sequence for forensic analysis

Interpretation of STRs of Y chromosomes for cases of missing persons WHERE: Hybrid on-site format / virtual format: On site: Coronado Springs Resort, Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Up to 750 participants who must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and adhere to posted safety instructions.

Virtual: Recordings available at a reduced rate. WHEN: September 13-16, 2021 WHO: ISHI attracts an audience of forensic professionals representing over 40 countries and a range of professions including forensic scientists, research scientists, laboratory directors, CODIS analysts and forensic scientists to discuss the latest advances in forensic DNA analysis. The media are invited to participate and must register in advance. Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry, including DNA-based human identification products, has sponsored ISHI for 32 years. WEB: visit www.ishinews.com for agenda, registration and late updates. About Promega Corporation This symposium for forensic experts and suppliers is offered through Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. Promega Corporation has been providing DNA-based human identification products for over 25 years. Promega is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s 4,000 products enable scientists around the world to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cell analysis, molecular diagnostics and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.comwith View the active source version businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005075/en/ CONTACT: Penny Patterson VP, Corporate Affairs Promega Corporation Phone: (608) 274-4330 Email: [email protected] KEYWORDS: UNITED STATES SOUTH AMERICA CENTRAL AMERICA NORTH AMERICA Asia Pacific EUROPE FLORIDA WISCONSIN INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SEARCH FOR GENERAL SERVICES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT LAW PERFORMANCE / EMERGENCY SERVICES SOURCE: Promega Corporation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/11/2021 07:00 AM / DISC: 08/11/2021 07:02 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005075/en

