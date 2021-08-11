Nurse in Germany allegedly gave people salt instead of the COVID-19 vaccineExBulletin







A nurse in northern Germany is suspected of cheating thousands of people to get a salt shaker rather than a COVID-19 vaccine. Authorities say a Red Cross nurse working at a vaccination site in Friesland is believed to have given the fake hit to residents during March and April, Reuters reports. About 8,600 people could have received the saline solution instead of the vaccine, said Sven Ambrosy, a Friesland district administrator. "I'm completely shocked by the incident," Ambrosy said. "The district of Friesland will do everything possible to ensure that affected people get their vaccination protection as soon as possible." The saline solution is not dangerous, but officials are urging anyone who has been vaccinated at the Roffhausen Vaccination Center during that period to get vaccinated again. They are contacting those who may have received a fake vaccine by phone or email, and a dedicated information hotline has also been set up, officials wrote. Health officials in Lower Saxony said the nurse in question had access to the vaccines because she was "responsible for preparing the vaccines and preparing the syringes during her working hours at the vaccination center". It is unclear whether there were any arrests or charges filed in connection with the case, according to Reuters. The nurse has not been publicly appointed and her motive for the alleged bait-shift has not been stated; however, the person in question reportedly had posts on social media expressing skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines. A similar scandal unfolded in India last month. Thousands of people were paid to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a "vaccination camp", but instead were given saline solutions, leading to the arrest of 14 people suspected of giving about 4,000 people fake or fake vaccines.

