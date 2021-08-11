The level of travel alarm in Canada was lowered by the CDC, Department of State

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of State have reduced each travel tips for canada, which recently began allowing vaccinated American tourists to cross its borders.

State Department moved the site from level 3, “review trips, to level 2”, exercise increased carefully, on tuesday. The CDC also moved the country from level 3,showing a high level of COVID-19, at level 2, a moderate level,this week.

The State Department says travelers going to Level 2 locations should be aware of the increased safety risks. The CDC advises travelers to make sure they are fully vaccinated and warns that unvaccinated travelers in an increased risk for serious illness by COVID-19 should avoid non-essential travel to level 2 destinations.

Canada began to welcome again fully vaccinated Americans citizens and permanent residents on Monday.

Nearly 63% of Canada’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins, and the site reported 9,765 new cases in the past week. Meanwhile, the US reported 817,052 cases last week with nearly 51% of its population fully vaccinated.