The Spavor case, along with the legal trials of two other Canadians, are the culmination of nearly 1,000 days of strained diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Beijing.

Trudeau has gathered allies to help Beijing repress the freedom of Spavor and Canadian comrade Michael Kovrig, who was arrested in China the same day in December 2018. In solidarity, representatives of more than 25 foreign missions joined Canadians at the Ottawa embassy in Beijing on Wednesday when the court ruling came out.

Trudeau’s efforts, however, have been unsuccessful and the eyes are turned to the US to do more for men.

Where the US fits: Washington is also close to the heart of the dispute with a two-and-a-half-year U.S. extradition order as the trigger.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Spavor and Kovrig.

“The practice of arbitrarily detaining individuals to exert influence over foreign governments is completely unacceptable,” Blinken said in a statement issued following Spavor’s ruling by a court in Dandong. “People should never be used as bargaining chips.”

In February, after a virtual meeting with Trudeau, Biden himself vowed to work towards the release of Spavor and Kovrig. So far, it is unclear how Biden intends to help.

Source: Canadian authorities arrested Huawei top executive Meng Wanzhou in December 2018 with an extradition request from the US, an action that angered Beijing. She denies wrongdoing and has fought extradition to Canadian courts. The process, if it works, can take several years.

Developments in the Chinese courtroom began to unfold this week as Meng extradition hearings are coming to an end in Vancouver.

The legal difficulties of Canadians are widely seen as revenge for Meng’s arrest.

Trudeau has called the allegations against Spavor and Kovrig unfounded. The high-profile cases of the “two Michael” have become a major foreign policy challenge for Trudeau and are set to spread in a Canadian federal election campaign that is expected to begin within days.

“Intense” talks involving the US: Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau told reporters Wednesday that Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, spent three weeks in Washington last spring in talks with Biden administration officials about ways to secure the release of the two Michaels.

Kirsten Hillman, Trudeau’s envoy to the US, has also worked on an ongoing basis with US officials, he added.

“I can not go into further details, but those intense discussions continue,” said Garneau, who later declined to offer more if talks have included Meng’s possible return to China.

The three Canadians are unlikely to see any change in their legal situations if Meng is not released. U.S. Department of Justice officials have held talks with Meng’s legal team on the possibility of a delayed prosecution deal, according to sources familiar with the conversations.

Canadians: Spavor was arrested in China nine days after Meng. The businessman, who Introduces Basketball Legend Dennis Rodman With North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, was tried in secret in March.

On the same day Spavors was arrested, Chinese authorities surrounded Kovrig, a Canadian diplomat on vacation. Kovrig was also tried on espionage charges behind closed doors a few days after Spavor.

On Tuesday, another court upheld a death sentence for Canadian Robert Schellenberg, whose initial sentence for a drug trafficking sentence was 15 years behind bars. A retrial for Schellenberg, a few weeks after Mengs’ arrest, transformed the prison into a death sentence.

Following Schellenberg’s decision on Tuesday, Barton was asked by reporters regarding a link between Mengs extradition proceedings and the cases of three Canadians in China.

I do not think it is a coincidence that these are happening now as events are happening in Vancouver, said Barton, who added that it was part of the geopolitical process of what is happening.

What to expect next: The Schellenberg case will be sent to the Supreme People’s Court for consideration.

Garneau said Chinese courts had not yet given a date for Kovrig’s decision.

Spavor’s sentence included a fine and an eviction order, though Garneau said the timing of his execution was not immediately clear. Spavor plans to appeal the sentence, the minister said.

Spavor met with Barton following Wednesday’s decision and relayed three messages through the ambassador. A: Thanks for all your support, it means a lot to me. Two: I’m in a good mood. And three: I want to go home.