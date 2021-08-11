International
Canada is getting the vaccine passport for international travel – National
Canada is getting a vaccine passport for international travel, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino announced on Wednesday.
“We are actively working with the provinces and territories on a safe, pan-Canadian vaccination test for international travel,” he said.
The vaccine certificate will be common in all provinces and will include the history of vaccination of the COVID-19 holder, the date they received it, the type of stroke they received and the location where they received their stroke. It will be available to all citizens, permanent residents and temporary residents living in Canada who are fully vaccinated.
In terms of timeframe, the passport will be ready to go “early this fall”, according to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Meanwhile, the government will have to collect all the vaccination data from each province and territory in order to link them to their new passport system and get it ready to go.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already raised the issue with prime ministers at least three separate times, LeBlanc said – and their response was “extremely encouraging and positive”.
“(Trudeau) was very clear that this is, properly, data that is in the hands of the provincial health authorities. We just need to have a safe and secure way to access the data in order to produce this evidence of vaccine credentials, “LeBlanc said.
And while the passport is being drafted keeping in mind international travel, the federal government is happy to work with the provinces to use it as an internal means of vaccination testing, too, he added.
“If the provinces want to work with us to use our federal credentials within their province, we would be happy to work with them,” LeBlanc said.
Global News has contacted the provinces to see if they plan to use the federal passport in the country as well.
The announcement comes after Quebec’s decision to implement a COVID-19 vaccine passport from Sept. 1, which Provincial Health Minister Christian Dub announced Tuesday.
The Quebec Vaccine Passport will only be used for access to non-essential services, such as gyms, bars, restaurants and festivals. The province said proof of vaccination will not be required for retail stores and discussions are ongoing as to whether events such as weddings or religious gatherings will use the system.
Experts are divided on whether a vaccine passport is required. As some businesses began to make their way and require customers to provide evidence of vaccination to enter the premises, the move was met with mixed reactions.
If we were to deny people access, like now, it would be very unfair for many reasons, there are many Canadians out there who have not had the chance or opportunity to have dual vaccination, said Kerry Bowman, a bioethicist from the University of Toronto, when asked about businesses forcing vaccinations in mid-July.
He acknowledged at the time that this position could be revised as access to vaccines became more widespread. However, Bowman said, “Hopefully we won’t need it at all.”
Speaking in January, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said that a domestic vaccine passport could have real disruptive effects on Canadians. By mid-July, however, Trudeau softened his stance, leaving the decision to the provinces.
Provinces will make determinations, he said at a July 13 press conference. We have seen Quebec for example, moving forward with an internal vaccine passport. Alberta has announced she will not do so. Different provinces will do different things.
