Recent Indie World Visits Highlights The Most Exciting Indie Games to Come on the Nintendo Switch in 2021 and Beyond

REDMOND, Wash .– (TELE BUSINESS) –During a new Indie World presentation, Nintendo highlighted a wide selection of games coming in Nintendo Switch family of systems, all implemented by a range of publishing and independent development partners from around the world. The presentation included seven games that will be launched later today, including Axiom on the verge 2, as well as other highlights, such as the announcement that Towards the east will arrive as a September 16 exclusive with digital pre-orders starting today at Nintendo eShop and Nintendo.com.

Other games featured in the showcase include Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, an inscription-action-adventure by Team Reptile; Hero loop, an innovative card-based RPG from Four Quarters and Devolver Digital; Slug Metal Tactics, a new new attitude on Slug Metal franchise from Leikir Studios and Dotemu; Tetris effect: related, classical game with a competitive and collaborative twist from Enhance, Monstars Inc., Resonair and Stage Games; Necrobarista: Final For, an anime-style visual novel about coffee and death from Route 59 and the Island Coconut Games; AND Shovel rider: pocket dungeon, an adventurous mix packed with adventures from Vine and Yacht Club Games.

This latest Indie World exhibition features a diverse selection of indie games from our independent development partners around the world, said Steve Singer, Nintendo of America ‘s Senior Vice President of Publishers and Developers. The Nintendo Switch continues to be the ideal platform for gamers who want a great variety of indie games that can be played at home or on the go.

To watch the Indie World video in its entirety, visit https://indieworld.nintendo.com/Some of the highlights of the video include:

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk by Team Reptile: In this graffiti-action adventure, grind, paint and combine your path to becoming a King of the Whole City, one of the best graffiti artists in a widespread metropolis. Expand your crew with extra movable characters and use the intuitive trick system to move around the city. All of this is supported by the beatings of artists who disrupt genres, including Hideki Naganuma. Bomb Rush Cyberfunk launches as an exclusive console set on the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

by Thomas Happ Games LLC: In this preliminary to the original , a young hero fights for her life, empowered by the same microscopic machines that gradually consume her humanity. With two worlds interconnected to explore and fight, it’s time to discover the origins of universi. launches for Nintendo Switch later today! Towards the east by Pixpil / Chucklefish: Discover a beautifully detailed post-apocalyptic world Towards the east , an action-adventure RPG with elements for solving puzzles and beer elements. In a society of the future almost on the verge of collapse, a hardworking miner named John discovers a young girl named Sam in a secret underground structure. This impossible couple will embark on an emotional journey to discover the truth, traveling through a wonderfully strange world and exploring noisy cities, curious camps and shady forests. Towards the east launches for Nintendo Switch as an exclusive console set for September 16, with pre-orders starting at Nintendo eShop later today.

by Something We Did: A hand-drawn, hand-drawn adventure game in which you embark on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the TOEM mysteries of the same name. By talking to whimsical characters and solving their problems by shooting clean pictures, you can make your way through a variety of different, relaxing regions inspired by the Scandinavian countryside. launches for Nintendo Switch this fall. Shovel rider: pocket dungeon by Vine / Yacht Club Games: With Puzzle Knight as your guide, fight enemies, retrieve relics and battle bosses both young and well-known in this puzzle-filled mix. Group together enemies to unleash massive chain attacks and grab keys, medicines and treasures as you try to escape from the mysterious Pocket dungeon. Over 10 heroes will be available, each with their own unique power and style of play. You can even face a friend head-to-head in multiple local mode. * As an exclusive feature for the Nintendo Switch, Shovel rider amiibo series can be used to call a familiar fairy friend. Shovel rider: pocket dungeon launches for Nintendo Switch this winter.

by Leikir Studio / Dotemu: A new look that shifts the classic exclusivity of action to a new dimension, retains elements preferred by fans, such as detailed pixel art and explosive action, but adds tactical combat mechanics and roguelic elements to the mix. Known control heroes like Marco, Tarma, Fio and Eri in fast, dynamic battles. As a tactical game, positioning is the key to correctly placing your troops on the battlefield can activate the Sync ability, where multiple heroes inflict additional damage on the enemy. Get ready for a new one experience when launches for Nintendo Switch in 2022. Tetris effect: related by Monstars Inc., Resonair and Stage Games / Enhance: This rated version Tetris Effects features the One-Player mode, but also the competitive Zone Battle mode (available locally * or online **) and the Online Collaborative mode. It also includes cross-platform multiplayer, so it’s easier to find people to play with or against. Get Tetris Effects experience with you on the go when Tetris effect: related launches for Nintendo Switch on October 8th.

by Okomotive / Frontier Foundry: Navigate for a new journey in this atmospheric vehicle adventure set in the post-apocalyptic universe first introduced in With Captain your naval ship and explore a vast flooded landscape, face powerful storms and overcome mysteries as you embark on a journey to find a new home. It is an emotional, meditative journey that requires no prior knowledge of series. launches for Nintendo Switch in early 2022. Hero loop by Four Quarters / Devolver Digital: Instead of playing as a hero in this innovative card-based RPG, you must create the world in which the hero travels. Using an expanding mystical deck of cards, place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop the hero explores. Powerful loot can be recovered and equipped for each hero class, and the more loops you complete, the more your options expand, with new cards, hero classes, and custodial bosses opening up along the way. Hero loop launches for Nintendo Switch this winter.

by Kitfox Games: In this cordial dating simulation going to jail, use the in-game money you earn from fighting monsters to draw your weapons on romantic exits. Multiple fighting styles simply mean more love to build relationships! launches for Nintendo Switch later today! Necrobarista: Final For from Route 59 / Coconut Island Games: In a story about coffee and death, this anime-style visual novel follows a dynamic set of characters as they navigate a fantastic Melbournes coffee culture, dubious necromance ethics, and release process. This extended part of the Directors of the original game features new story content and re-mastered scenes. There is also a new Studio mode where players can create their own dialogue and stories. Necrobarista: Final For will be launched as an exclusive console set for the Nintendo Switch later today!

by GrizzlyGames / Coatsink: This relaxing, procedurally created strategy game sees you developing an island by placing buildings from your inventory. Get enough points and you will get more buildings with which you will continue to grow your residence on the island. Then, when you can not build further, just start from the beginning and do it all again on another island. With its minimalist approach, intuitive mechanics and almost endless multicolored islands to build, allows you to create the city of your dreams over and over again in no time at all. launches for Nintendo Switch as an exclusive console set later today! History of the Garden by Picogram / City of Roses Games: Become the Guardian of the Grove and explore a vibrant island to inspire its inhabitants, avoid the invading Rot, and rebuild your home. Take the demands of the villagers, solve puzzles and do everything you can to help restore the community! History of the Garden launched as an exclusive keyboard set later today!

For the latest news and updates about indie games on the Nintendo Switch, follow the Indie World Twitter account @IndieWorldNAwith

