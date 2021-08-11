MCI adds “Simplified Achievement” facial biometrics for international arrivals





KANSAS CITY, Mo. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency announced this month that they are implementing a new face biometric process to check international passenger documents at Kansas City International Airport. The process is called “Simplified Arrival” and uses facial biometrics to automatically compare photos of travel documents instead of the CBP agent manually checking the documents, according to a CBP news release. Passengers arriving from international flights will stop to take a photograph at the CBP inspection point and Simplified Arrival compares the passenger photograph with the passport and visa photos they provide. Because of this new process, foreign nationals may not need to provide fingerprints to confirm their identity at CBP checkpoints. If the photographs cannot be used to verify the passenger, then they will be checked through the traditional inspection process. “CBP is excited to work with the Kansas City Aviation Department to expand the use of facial biometrics for international arrivals at KCI,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of Field Operations at the Chicago Field Office. “This improved process is safe, untouched and supports travel recovery efforts, while protecting the privacy of passengers.” CBP said it would protect the privacy of travelers by limiting the amount of personally identifiable information used by Simplified Arrival, deleting new photos of U.S. citizens within 12 hours, and storing photos of most foreign nationals in a secure system. of the Department of Homeland Security. “Technology (CBP) continues to make arriving in Kansas City faster and easier, while giving passengers opportunities,” said Pat Klein, director of aviation at Kansas City, in the announcement. “Simplified arrival is fast and hassle-free with the CBP officer doing the work, and Mobile Passport Control still exists for travelers who want to be more prepared.” Travelers can waive the Simplified Arrival process by telling a CBP officer when he or she is at the main inspection point. The announcement said 86 million passengers have used the simplified arrival process at entry points across the country. The CBP has prevented nearly 850 fraudsters from entering the circuit illegally using the documents of other individuals through these facial biometrics.

