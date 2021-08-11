New World Energy Wins the Energy Future Challenge in 2021

News announcement from

Northampton, MA | 11 Aug 2021 04:02 PM Eastern Time of Day

August 11, 2021 / 3BL Media / -New World Energy has been selected as the winner of the Challenge of Net Impact on Energy Future in 2021: Net-Zero Emissions, a competition that invites next generation innovators and interested social entrepreneurs to launch sustainability their energy companies to develop alternative energy solutions that build the path to a more sustainable future. This winning team of the years was chosen for their innovative and actionable solution to turn waste into green energy by piloting a revolutionary method of producing hydrogen that uses zero fossil fuels and can help strengthen the economy of the future .

Now in its fourth year in a row, the Future of Energy Challenge, an accelerator program organized by Net Impact, in partnership with Shell Oil Company, challenges students and young professionals around the world to design alternative energy solutions that can grow in scalable businesses. This challenge over the years has prompted the global Net Impacts community to address how to directly reduce Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions, which represent the bulk of industry impact on climate.

Following a rigorous application process, six finalist teams were selected to participate in an eight-week accelerator in partnership with Eidos Global Global Social Innovation Magazine, where guidance and mentoring were provided by Shell to develop their sustainable start. At the top of the accelerator, the finalists presented their solutions before a panel of judges from Shell and Eidos Global.

The winning two-person team from New World Energy consists of Tatyana Whited and Vladien Shvedov. Their solution was inspired by their understanding of current inefficiencies in hydrogen fuel production. Traditionally, hydrogen is produced through the refinement of fossil fuels, making it more polluted than burning fossil fuels. The production of a greener form of hydrogen has been characterized as a limited and costly process. However, New World Energys ’winning proposal challenges the traditional hydrogen production process to create 100% green hydrogen locally and on demand 99% cheaper than today’s methods. This cleaner, cheaper form of hydrogen production has the potential to grow in order to empower families, businesses and transportation, providing a cleaner future for all.

To be the winner of the Energy Future Challenge means the world to us … We are humbled and honored, Whited said. It means that people all over the globe notice and share our passion for a clean environment and green energy. It means we are ready to build a world of green energy with people sharing our vision. Winning this challenge asserts that we have developed a future technology that makes a difference in resolving the environmental crisis we are facing today.

As the winners of the Energy Future Challenge, the New World Energy team will receive $ 10,000 in non-dilutive funding to invest in the next development phase for their clean energy start-up.

The New World Energys team, along with the rest of the finalists who took part in the challenge, represent innovative, collaborative business in order to produce the sustainable and scalable solutions needed to ensure global access to renewable energy, reliable and reduce damage to the planet, said Bela Shah, Senior Program Manager at Net Impact and leader in the Energy Future Challenge.

For more information on the Energy Future Challenge, visit the page here.

About Shell

Shell’s goal is to empower progress along with cleaner energy solutions. Shell believes rising living standards for a growing global population are likely to continue to boost energy demand for years to come. At the same time, the need to tackle climate change means that there are transitions to a low-carbon, multi-resource energy system. Shell technology capabilities, customer mentality, operational experience and market knowledge mean it is at the forefront of innovative and collaborative approaches to help build a sustainable energy future. Learn more at https://www.shell.com/.

About Net Impact

Net Impact is a global community of students and professionals who aspire to be effective drivers of economic, social and environmental change. Our programs delivered from our headquarters in Oakland, CA, and globally through our 400+ Chapters connect our members with the skills, experiences and people that will enable them to make the most impact. With over 140,000 members, Net Impact takes on social challenges, protects the environment, invents new products and directs business towards the greatest good. In short, we help our members turn their passions into a world-changing action life. Visit www.netimpact.org.

