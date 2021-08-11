A new initiative will bring more vaccines to Latin America and the Caribbean.





The Pan American Health Organization plans to distribute millions of coronavirus vaccines in Latin America and the Caribbean starting this fall, an initiative that constitutes a tacit recognition that the United Nations-backed Covax program will not come close to providing immunizations that the world in development needs. The organization, which is part of the World Health Organization, aims to buy tens of millions of doses of vaccines and start distributing them in October, its director, Dr. Carissa Etienne. It is an initiative that will benefit every country in the region, but especially those who do not have the resources and bargaining power to provide the doses they need to protect their people, Dr Etienne said. So far, more than 20 countries have expressed interest in joining the program, she said. Recent data show that about 20 percent of people in Latin America and the Caribbean are fully immunized against Covid-19, with some countries reporting vaccination rates of less than 5 percent.

Covax remains far from its initial target of vaccinating at least 20 percent of people in the world’s poorest countries, but even that would not be enough to control the transmission of the virus, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant begins to circulate in region. Dr Jarbas Barbosa, assistant director at the Pan American Health Organization, said that to take control of the virus, countries need to go more than 20 percent, and it is unclear whether Covax will offer more vaccines after that 20 percent. He said negotiations for vaccines have begun with the manufacturers. Officials did not provide details on how the organization will succeed where Covax has failed, but they said the organization had decades of experience in purchasing and distributing vaccines on behalf of countries in the region. Countries will have to pay for vaccines, while Covax has largely distributed them for free to poorer countries. There is no road to recovery for any country as its neighbors remain vulnerable and as variants circulate and multiply, Dr Etienne said. We need to banish the idea that vaccine inequality is the problem of some countries and not others. Covid cases and deaths are rising in Central America and the Caribbean while trends are more promising in South America, where there has been an overall decline in cases and deaths, Dr. said. Etienne.

There is clear evidence that wherever there are vaccines, they limit serious illness and save lives, she said. And that is why increasing access to vaccines remains our top priority. The inequality in who can get vaccinated and who can not is unacceptable.

