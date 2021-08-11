International
Rankin visits Cape Breton to make campaign promises on cancer care
The Liberal leader of Nova Scotia made two campaign promises regarding cancer care at stops in Cape Breton on Wednesday.
Outside the new downtown fire station on George Street in Sydney, Iain Rankin said that if re-elected, his government would expand the list of cancers covered by workers’ compensation for professional and volunteer firefighters.
The Nova Scotia Workers’ Compensation Board covers six cancers. Liberals are promising to add 11 more.
Rankin said firefighters are at the forefront and defining true public service.
“Today we are recognizing the sacrifices that our volunteer and professional firefighters have made to this province every day,” he said.
Nova Scotia professional firefighters have been covered for six cancers under the Workers’ Compensation Act since 2003. In 2019, the province added volunteer firefighters.
Gilbert MacIntyre, deputy chief of the Cape Breton regional fire service, welcomed the news.
“If you ask someone what hurts, what kills, what hurts firefighters, they will show you a fallen building, a window,” he said.
“No one thinks about cancer, and cancer is what gets us out.”
In 2015, a study by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that firefighters were nine percent more likely to be affected by cancer than the general public and 14 percent more likely to die from that cancer, MacIntyre said.
A recent study from the University of British Columbia found that modern fires are more toxic than those previously studied.
“The fires of 60 years ago burned a different material from today’s fires,” MacIntyre said. “A lot more synthetics and carcinogens in today’s fires and that’s what is killing us.”
The most recent study found that there were 568 work-related firefighter deaths over a 10-year period, he said. Of these, about 85 percent were cancer deaths, eight percent were from chronic diseases, and six percent were from injuries.
NDP say they tried to expand coverage in 2019
After the Liberals made the announcement, the New Democratic Party issued a statement reminding the Liberals of a NDP bill from 2019 that would have tripled the number of cancers covered by worker compensation.
The party said the Liberals rejected the suggestion in favor of reviewing the entire act.
Following the announcement of the Liberal firefighters, Rankin went to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where he promised that the Liberals would fund the running costs of an imaging device for cancer care.
The Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation plans to start raising funds for a positron emission tomography (PET) scanner to help diagnose cancer early.
Foundation Executive Director Paula MacNeil said the car could cost up to $ 3 million to buy and another $ 700,000 each to work on.
She said cancer rates in Cape Breton are “very high” and the car will save about 500 area residents from having to travel to Halifax to get into a PET scan.
“Barriers such as finances, transportation and other things make Halifax feel like a world away,” she said.
“We need to make sure people do not have to travel five hours for access to care during what may be one of the most vulnerable periods in their lives.”
Rankin said enabling the purchase of the imaging machine is a matter of justice for all Cape Breton residents and fits in with the billion-dollar restructuring of hospitals in the CBRM.
“I think if we are going to build an independent cancer center as part of our redevelopment, then you should have a PET scanner,” he said.
