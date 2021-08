The British are trying to save Alpaca which is on the verge of death in EnglandExBulletin

After failing two bovine tuberculosis tests, Geronimo alpaca has been decided to be euthanized, in accordance with British law. The campaign has escalated into an international effort to rescue Geronimo.





NOEL KING, HOST: In Britain, the administration of Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing outrage over a death sentence, the name of the convict is Geronimo. HELEN MACDONALD: He’s a little alpaca, black, very cute, very cheeky, he loves his hay. He is a little pig. DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST: An alpaca. Helen Macdonald is the owner of Geronimo. He is one of about 80 alpacas on her farm. She bought it in New Zealand in 2017, where he passed several tests for bovine tuberculosis, a fatal disease that alpacas can also get. KING: But once he got into the UK, he failed two tests. And under British law, that means he must be euthanized. Macdonald is arguing that the results were false positives because Geronimo got a vaccine for the disease shortly before these tests. MACDONALD: He has been in isolation. There is no risk to public health. He has his friends. He is very happy. And, you know, all we asked for – I did ask is a applicable circumstance test for alpacas in the UK, so we can clear his name. ELLIOTT: Last week, Macdonald lost her last appeal to the London High Court after years of legal battles to save Geronimo. KING: British Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky News that euthanizing cattle with bovine tuberculosis is important to keep farms safe. (TCH RECORDING SOUNDBITE) KWASI KWARTENG: obviously it’s definitely hard because there are a lot of, you know, people emotionally invested in a pet story. But there is a policy. ELLIOTT: Macdonald says she will not fight if authorities come to her farm for Geronimo. MACDONALD: We will not break the law or anything. But we will not make it easy for them. And we certainly won’t do it, you know, just hand it over. I do not have to do it. ELLIOTT: But Geronimo fans are not shocked. Boris Johnson’s father told British media he hoped the animal would be rescued. KING: Also, 100,000 people have signed petitions. Others marched on the prime minister’s residence this week in protest. But ultimately, the country’s health authorities have the final say. (SOUNDBITE OF “OREGON” CLIVE CARROLL’S) Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created in a hurry run by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.

