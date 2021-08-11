Children make up 15% of new COVID cases – National & International News – WED 11Aug2021

Cases of COVID increase among children. The Democrats follow the infrastructure with a budget of $ 3.5 trillion. Biden says there is no regret in Afghanistan.

NATIONAL NEWS

Cases of COVID increase among children

Last week, 94,000 COVID infections were registered among children, accounting for 15% of cases nationwide. This is a significant increase from the previous week (around 72,000), and the week before that (39,000).

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado from Stanford University says the increase in cases in children is in step with the increase in unvaccinated individuals generally due to the delta variant. Maldonado also says the data do not yet suggest that the delta variant is generally more dangerous to children than previous variants.

In states with available data, less than 2% of all cases of children with COVID-19 required hospitalization and only 0.00% to 0.03% were fatal. That said, CEO of the Association of Children’s Hospitals Mark Wietecha notes that many children hospitalized with the delta variant are getting sicker than with previous types.

It is also worth noting that not all children’s hospitalizations are due to COVID. In fact, most are traceable to non-COVID diseases, although some of these may be indirect by-products of the pandemic. However, the overall volume of COVID and non-COVID diseases is creating a worrying strain on hospital systems and pediatric wards. This can lead to problems as many states resume personal education.

The debate over the mandate of the school mask is heating up

Some states, particularly Florida and Texas, have banned masked mandates in schools. But in both Florida and Texas, some school districts are struggling, especially in areas where COVID cases are generally on the rise. School boards inside Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Broward, Deval, and Alachua counties in Florida have challenged their respective state governors by imposing masked mandates on students.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to cut the salaries of supervisors and school board members who violate his orders. Yesterday, the The school board in Broward County voted 8 to 1 to maintain its mask request and to continue with legal challenges to DeSantis orders. Florida currently runs the country in pediatric hospitals with 300 reported this week. It is not clear how many of them are a direct result of COVID, but the increase has pushed some hospitals to the brink.

The Democrats follow the infrastructure with a budget of $ 3.5 trillion

Hours after the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill was passed with broad bipartisan support in the Senate, Democrats went ahead with a 50-hour vote to set the parameters for a $ 3.5 trillion budget proposal. Democrats see the plan as a much larger continuation of the bipartisan physical infrastructure plan, with “Human” infrastructure at its core.

While the bipartisan plan focused mainly on transport updates with a slight modification of climate change, the larger bill devotes much more funding to combating climate change, including investments in clean energy. It also includes billions for education, health care, agriculture and housing. and child care. The bill would also make new higher tax credits for children permanent.

Most controversially, the bill includes $ 107 billion in immigration reform. Since Democrats hope to pass the bill through budget reconciliation (to bypass a Republican filibuster), the Senate lawmaker may exclude these provisions as it is not directly related to budget issues.

A reconciliation vote also means Democrats must have all 50 of their senators on board. This can be difficult, with moderate votes by Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) already expressing concerns about the price and scope of the bill.

Importantly, today’s vote sets only one framework for the budget. Voting for a budget is still a way out.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

The Taliban continue cleansing in Afghanistan; Biden says there is no regret

In recent weeks, the Taliban have invaded 9 of Afghanistan ‘s 34 provincial capitals, and will surely pursue more. The Taliban have managed to take many of these cities without firing a single shot. In most cases, demoralized Afghan security forces have offered little or no resistance. The continued departure of U.S. military personnel has reduced air support and intelligence support for the defense forces, leaving many of them sitting ducks amid a Taliban attack.

Many have criticized the Biden administration’s treatment of the withdrawal, but President Biden himself says he has no regrets about ending America’s longest war. Instead, Biden says Afghan leaders must unite and “fight for their nation.” Biden has good reason to place the burden on the US-backed Afghan government and not on the Taliban. While it is true that the Taliban have continued military occupation while paying attention to diplomacy, the Afghan government itself suffers from deep political divisions. These divisions have certainly compromised the effort to resist Taliban advances.

Some sources, citing US military intelligence, say the Kabul nation’s capital could fall to the Taliban within the next 90 days. Although the US will continue to provide material support to the Afghan military, Biden says “they have to fight for themselves.”

