International
Coronavirus: Vaccine passports for foreign travel are expected this fall
OTTAWA-Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says fully vaccinated Canadians will soon be able to obtain a government document proving their history of COVID-19 vaccines for international travel purposes.
Ottawa has promised such documents for months, and Wednesday’s announcement moved the needle into the plan just a little bit, with an explanation that the document should be ready by “early fall” and will be digital with a paper option for them. wishing Me
It is not intended for use within the country, but it may be if the provinces choose to do so.
Mendicino says it will include data on the type of vaccines received, their dates and their location.
“I want to take a moment to thank all the Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves over the last few months,” he said. “As more and more people are being vaccinated, they are planning to live in a post-vaccinated world, including the safe return to travel.”
Vaccine passports are not brand new. Yellow fever certificates have been used for years for travelers coming or going from places where the disease is common. COVID-19 vaccine passports will be much more prevalent.
Dozens of countries around the world have applications for the COVID-19 vaccine for travel and many of them have now launched their own version of a vaccine passport. Most, like the European Union’s “green switch”, are digital, while others, like the Japanese version unveiled in late July, are starting on paper.
Canada has already used the ArriveCAN app for travelers coming to Canada to upload their vaccination status. As of mid-July, Canadians who are fully vaccinated can avoid quarantine when they return home using the app.
The official digital passport will however use data provided by the provinces and territories, which keep records of their residents ’vaccines.
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the issue has been raised at least three times in recent ministerial phone calls and the provinces were all responding positively.
“We have had ongoing constructive and highly cooperative talks with the provinces and territories to ensure that we can safely obtain from them the necessary information on which Canadians are immune,” he said. “And our job as a national government will then be to provide Canadians with this internationally recognized credential.”
The Canadian border reopened to fully vaccinated Americans Monday and the plan is to allow all foreign travelers fully vaccinated next month. The border was closed to most foreigners and non-residents in March 2020.
Quebec is introducing a provincial passport next month that will be required for people who want to attend public events, go to the gym or attend a restaurant or bar.
Manitoba has a vaccine card that is digital or paper, which provides proof of vaccination. The province has not mandated the vaccine, but some events require it, including the Winnipeg Blue Bombers games.
Prince Edward Island has a PEI Pass that exempts vaccinated PEI residents from isolation when they return to the island.
Ontario and Alberta have both said they will not issue vaccine provincial passports or make vaccination mandatory for nothing, while other provinces have been more open to the notion of at least having a passport option.
LeBlanc said the federal government only has the mandate to process a passport for international travel purposes, but that does not mean the document cannot be used for more things.
“If the provinces want to work with us in order to use our federal credentials within their province, well, we will be happy to work with them.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 11, 2021.
