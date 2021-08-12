Elon Musk made a surprise visit to the Uffizi to study a sculpture of a dying Roman emperor + other stories





The Art Industry News is a daily summary of the most important developments emerging from the art world and the art market. Here’s what you need to know this Wednesday, August 11th. THE NEED FOR READING Researchers work to reconnect secret missions Today in archival challenges:The so-called “enigmas” in the German Federal Archives are working to collect, piece by piece, the torn documents that were torn and hidden in bags by the East German secret police, known as the Stasi, in the last days of the German Democratic Republic. (New York Times) Trafalgar Square is hosting an open-air show If it is difficult for visitors to enter the museum now due to health concerns, why not bring the museum to people? The National Gallery of London has mounted around 30 scale reproductions of works outin Trafalgar Square. Facsimiles by Van Gogh, Titian, Bronzino and others are in sight along with blank easels for visitors to draw their “masterpieces”. (BBC) Elon Musk and Grimes Visit the Uffizi in Florence The tech mogul and pop star went to see some art on their Euro trip, surprising Uffizi and its director Eike Schmidt. “When you install a space station on Mars, we’d like them to bring us some artwork for our Uffizi Diffusi project,” the director joked. The couple, along with merchant Fabrizio Moretti, were particularly fond of the works of Paolo Uccello and Piero della Francesca. According to the Uffizi, Musk also spent some time studying the details of an ancient Roman sculpture of a dying Alexander. (Press release) The Art Collector Fights Extradition on the Basics of Mental Health Nirav Modi, the embarrassed art collector and diamond trader in the stars, has been given the right to appeal his extradition to India from the UK because he has a “recurrent depressive disorder”. Modi has been held in London’s Wandsworth Prison since 2019 and is wanted in India in connection with an alleged bank fraud of 729 million ($ 1 billion). Modi’s art collection was sold in 2019 to help pay for state revenue tax.(Gazeta Art) LVVIZS & VIEWERS International Photography Center Appoints New Director David E. Little, who currently runs the Amherst Colleges Museum, will take on the role of executive director of TheICP in New York in mid-September. He succeeds Mark Lubell. (TAN) Barbican shocks the staff after the indication book EThe Barbican Center is reorganizing its leadership following the publication of a dossier chronicling more than 100 cases of alleged racist behavior in the London institution. Nicholas Kenyon will resign as managing director in September and arts and education director Will Gompertz, and chief operating officer and finance officer Sandeep Dwesar will serve as interim managing directors. Nina Bhagwat joins in August as interim director of Capital, Diversity and Inclusion.(TAN) Phillips Is NFT Digital Collage For Sale What is a Fork? Phillips will sell an NFT series by digital collage artist Slimesunday called “What the Fork?”, Which explores themes of sexism, consumerism and censorship. (These NFT people really know how to choose a name, right?) Open for bids from August 1720, the works will also be displayed at Phillips headquarters in New York. (ArtFixDaily) P ARR ARTSHIN Nan Goldin and PAIN lead the new protest Theatrical members of the PAIN activist group installed cardboard gravestones outside the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, this week to protest a proposed deal with Purdue Pharma and members of the Sackler family over their role in the opioid crisis. . The settlement will protect Sacklers from future lawsuits and acquit them of wrongdoing in exchange for $ 4.5 billion in personal wealth. (TAN) Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





