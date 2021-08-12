International
Fred weakens into a tropical depression, but still on his way to the Gulf of Mexico
Tropical Storm Fred lost some steam and weakened into a tropical depression as it passed over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, but its long-haul route still has those in the U.S. paying close attention to it.
The National Hurricane Center forecast shows that Fred, the sixth named storm of 2021, is slowly strengthening again over water, crossing the Gulf of Mexico and possibly landing on land in Panhandle, Florida by Monday.
Forecasters went on to warn that the Freds Long Range Trail is still unsafe, and areas from the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama to the Florida Peninsula should remain on alert this weekend.
Fred continued to hover over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night and his winds dropped to 35 mph, which is less than 45 mph early today. This was expected as the storm passed over the ground.
Fred has the potential to bring torrential rain and strong winds to the island of Hispaniola, according to forecasters.
As of 7 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, the center of Fred Tropical Depression was located about 55 miles southeast of Cap Haitien in Haiti and was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour.
The Hurricane Center expects Fred to regain tropical storm status once he cleans the island and moves to Florida and Cuba.
As of Wednesday night Fred is not expected to become a hurricane, but there may be 60 mph winds near Florida (this is from 65 mph in previous forecasts). Hurricane-force winds start at 74 kilometers per hour.
Hurricane centers official tracks hold Fred’s center over Hispaniola tonight. The storm will then trail near the Turkish Islands and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday and just north of Cuba on Friday.
From early Saturday it will approach the Florida Keys.
Then it enters the Gulf. The forecast shows Fred heading north across the Gulf on Sunday and approaching Panhandle Florida on Sunday late or early morning.
There is a risk of wind and rain in Florida starting Friday in the Keys and spreading north through parts of the Peninsula and Panhandle this weekend, the hurricane center said on Wednesday.
However, it is too early to determine the time, location and magnitude of any potential impact. Interests across Florida should monitor Freds progress and check forecast updates.
The Hurricane Center warned that the four-day dirty forecast has an average error of 175 miles, and the five-day forecast has an average error of 200 miles, meaning that a large portion of the Gulf Coast must be on guard.
The so-called Cone of Uncertainty extends from the Mississippi to Florida’s Atlantic coast — and encompasses the entire Alabama coastline.
The National Weather Service on Mobile was keeping a close eye on Fred on Wednesday.
Forecasters noted that hurricane centers have average errors on the runways and said there is a possibility that Fred could directly affect the projected area or conversely pass well east of the area without any impact.
Forecasters said they expect increased chances of rain and the threat of breakdown currents starting Saturday and lasting through the weekend depending on the Freds runway.
It’s too early to determine wind or growth impacts, forecasters said.
Tropical Storm observations and warnings continued in the Caribbean on Wednesday and hours have been added for parts of Cuba.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for:
* Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic / Haiti border
A tropical storm clock is in effect for:
* Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic in Gonaives
* Turks and Caicos Islands
* Southeast Bahamas
* Cuban provinces of Ciego de ilavila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo
Fred can bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, with isolated areas reaching up to 6 inches.
This heavy rain could lead to deadly floods and landslides in those areas, forecasters said.
The Hurricane Center said heavy rainfall from Fred will reach Florida and parts of the Southeast starting Friday. By Monday, 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected in the Keys and the South Florida Peninsula, with a maximum isolated total of 8 inches.
The Hurricane Center is also observing a more remote system to the east.
That tropical wave was located about 1,600 miles east of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday night and was following west at about 20 mph.
Forecasters said gradual development will be possible by the end of the week and the system will affect the Leeward Islands on Saturday.
could become a tropical depression early next week, forecasters said. The probability of its development went from 40 percent to 60 percent as of Wednesday evening.
The other storm name on the list is Grace.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30th.
