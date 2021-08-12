Tell us about your experience with the NSW Contact Tracking Team New South Wales





Once considered the gold standard of contact tracking, problems are emerging with NSW systems as cases continue to rise despite the Sydney blockade. NSW has previously relied on its contact tracking team to keep ahead of the spread by announcing close and casual contacts so that they can isolate and limit the spread. The same strategy has been tested this time with the more sticky Delta variant leading to a rapidly growing list of exposure sites. Every day, the state registers a large number of cases still under investigation. Of the 344 new cases reported Wednesday, the source of the infection of 229 were under investigation. When new daily cases exceeded 200, NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said it would take some time for contact trackers to reach everyone, given the large number. Our priority is to contact people, making sure they are aware that they are a case, and getting their contacts to test because this is the critical public health action we need to take. We then assess their risk factors and do other data collections, she said. There are reports of delays of more than a week in some people officially revealing that they are a close contact of a confirmed case, while NSW Health has begun to urge people to check her website for casual contact points, instead of sending a daily list after it became too long. Tell us in the form below your experience with the NSW contact tracking team and if it affected how quickly and effectively you were tested and isolated. All contributions are confidential and we will not publish anything without your permission. Online Form – Australian Covid Contact Tracking Issues</a></noscript></p><div style="text-align:right; font-size:x-small;"><a href="http://www.formstack.com?utm_source=jsembed&utm_medium=product&utm_campaign=product+branding&fa=h,4486654" title="Powered by Formstack">Powered by Formstack</a></div><p> <br /> <gu-script>iframeMessenger.enableAutoResize ();</gu-script>“> If you have problems using the form, click hereRead the terms of service here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/aug/12/tell-us-about-your-experience-with-nsws-contact-tracing-team

