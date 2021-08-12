Alberta Nurses Hold Action Day Milestones to Protest Proposed Wage Restitution

The rallies will be held in hospitals across Alberta on Wednesday as thousands of nurses gather to protest a proposed pay rise.

The United Alberta Nurses (UNA) have been in talks with the Alberta UCP government since July, trying to negotiate a new collective agreement.

The union is using a series of reports on Wednesday called Action Day to voice its opposition to the proposed three per cent payroll.

The union, which represents more than 30,000 nurses in Alberta, said the return would be in addition to other cuts, such as the elimination of general six-month payments and the reduction of shift and weekend premiums.

As such, the union said it represents at least a five per cent reduction in compensation.

Alberta nurses over the past 18 months have given everything they have to fight the pandemic and keep Albertans healthy and safe, said UNA spokesman Cameron Westhead.

It just feels very disrespectful to have given everything we have, to put our families at risk and ourselves at risk of catching the virus (COVID-19), only for the government to tell us they were worth five percent less than before the pandemic started.

It’s very offensive for nurses to feel underestimated by our government.

















Health workers write open letter to Peace River residents regarding changes to Alberta COVID-19 protocol





Through tears, UNA Local 95 local vice president and Alberta Children’s Hospital-registered nurse Claire Golaska said nurses in the province are experiencing a lot of moral distress as the COVID-19 pandemic is dragging on, and is now overlapping with a difficult negotiation process with

Our government has not been very kind to us and our public health care, in all sincerity. And we really need our audience to be on our side. It has been 16 months very, very difficult. It has been really hard for everyone, she said.

Many people have seen and experienced things that are incomprehensible, you can not even explain them.

Everyone is fighting. This is a workforce that has been on fire since before the onset of the pandemic.

Golaska said the nature of bargaining has been depressing, and the war is not about money, but rather a struggle for resources and leadership autonomy. She added that nurses do not enter their work for money, but rather to help people.

Kevin Champagne, local president with the Alberta Joint Nurses in Calgary, said the pay cut the government is doing is a small part of a bigger fight for more resources to be able to provide the highest level of care that the Albertas expect and deserve.

We can not do what we are trained to do if resources do not provide us, he said.

We continue to hear this message in the media, in public, that nurses are greedy, we want overtime work. The reality is, if AHS were to hire and staff their units appropriately, overtime would not be an issue. This is not something that nurses create, this is something that the employer has allowed to happen.

Something has to give. The reality is if you do not have staff to provide care, services will be delayed.

“We’re ready to start a fourth wave, now it ‘s here in Canada. Seeing, even in Alberta, admissions are growing here in the Foothills area. So what that means is, similar to what we saw in previous waves. , delays in OR surgical procedures, changes in units determined by COVID, and only the capacity to make patients see practitioners in person will not occur.

















Nurse working in the intensive care unit COVID-19 describes with tears the battle against the Delta variant





Champagne said he wants to see a more meaningful commitment on behalf of the government to the nurses’ unions, to better understand their efforts and demands.

He added that governments ‘claims that nurses in Alberta are paid more than anywhere else in the country is just a distraction, adding that nurses’ salaries five per cent higher than others in Canada are marginal given that most sectors others are paid 15 percent more than their counterparts in other provinces and territories.

Westhead said the union hopes Wednesday’s information will send a message to the government that they will stand up and fight.

We do not want to take these returns and we think members of the public also do not want to see nurses’ pockets being elected, Westhead added.

Westhead said Alberta is seeing beds closing, especially in rural areas, due to staff shortages.

If this staff shortage continues and continues, patient care will definitely suffer, he said. What causes the lack of beds is that vacancies are not filled.

Westhead said the proposed pay rise would not help Alberta recruit and retain healthcare workers.

















Lethbridge nurses protest against payback at Chinook Regional Hospital





Margie Emes, UNA president for Lethbridge, who is also a registered nurse, says Lethbridge has been plagued by frequent staff absences.

“We were stressed to go home to our families and share an unknown virus with our families,” she said. “This disrespectful proposal only adds to the stress.

“We work briefly in our units regularly. “It’s a common occurrence.”

“Honestly it is very depressing and insulting that at this point, this is the value that nurses have,” Emes said of the proposed return.

Lethbridge-East Vice President Nathan Neudorf opposes the returns.

“We really need nurses now. “Nurses have been asked to do a lot,” he said July 22. They are still being asked to do a lot and do a lot more, and I think the time is unfortunate. “

In a statement, Treasury and Finance Board Minister Travis Toews said the UCP government is grateful for the hard work and dedication that healthcare professionals especially nurses have shown over the past 18 months.

We respect the rights of all Albertans to express their views on issues important to them, Toews said.

Our government is also committed to protecting the health care system and representing the best interests of all Albanians. That is why we are calling on Alberta Health Services (AHS) and UNA to work towards a new collective agreement that will bring long-term job stability to the healthcare system.

Reaching a new collective agreement with UNA is essential for the province.

















St Albert nurses protest proposes 3% pay cut





The province has said that on average, Alberta nurses are paid 5.6 percent more than in comparable provinces.

However, Westhead said all professions in the province earn more than their counterparts across Canada.

Most professions earn about 15 percent more than their counterparts in the rest of Canada, so nurses just earning about five percent more than their counterparts is actually a bargain.

UNA said the two sides met on Tuesday and will return to the negotiating table on Friday.

For more information on schedules and locations of choice, you can visit Alberta United Nurses website

With files by Sarah Offin and Eloise Therien