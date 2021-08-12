The Briton accused of spying for Russia was arrested in Germany





An employee of the British embassy in Berlin has been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia, German prosecutors have said. The 57-year-old British citizen – identified only as David S – was arrested yesterday after a joint investigation by British and German authorities. The German Federal Prosecutor’s Office said that the person is suspected of having sold the documents obtained during his work “a representative of a Russian intelligence service”. Metropolitan Police said officers of the Force Counter-Terrorism Command – which investigates alleged violations of the Official Secrecy Act – are communicating with their German counterparts who have “priority” for the investigation. The PA news agency understands, however, that the British security services have considerable involvement in what is being described as an intelligence-led operation. The man – who was arrested in the city of Potsdam, southwest of Berlin – is being held under German law on suspicion of involvement in “intelligence activities”. Following his detention, checks were carried out at his home and at his place of work. The German Foreign Ministry said it was taking the issue “very seriously” and that any espionage activity against an allied state on German soil was “unacceptable”. A British government spokesman said the suspect had been “contracted to work for the government”, while German prosecutors said he had worked as a “local employee” at the embassy. In a statement, the German Federal Prosecutor’s Office said he allegedly worked for a foreign secret service since at least November last year. “On at least one occasion he forwarded documents obtained during his professional activities to a representative of a Russian intelligence service,” the statement said. “In exchange for providing the information, the accused received cash in a previously unknown amount.” He will appear before an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe later today. In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “The man was arrested in the Berlin area on suspicion of having committed criminal offenses related to the ‘activity of intelligence agents’ (under German law). “The priority for the investigation remains with the German authorities. Counter-Terrorism Officers continue to have links with their German counterparts as the investigation continues.” A British government spokesman said: “An individual who was contracted to work for the government was arrested yesterday by German authorities. “It would not be appropriate to comment further as there is an ongoing police investigation.” The arrest comes at a time of ongoing tensions between Britain and Russia, which have been building up for a number of years. In June, a Royal Navy warship was spotted by Russian fighter jets as it sailed through disputed waters outside Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow from Ukraine. In 2018, Britain expelled 23 Russian intelligence officers after the poisonous attack on former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, which persuaded the Allies to expel dozens more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/world/2021/0811/1240213-germany-spy-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos