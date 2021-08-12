International
Party leaders call on Nova Scotia to reduce dependence on exports to China
After a Canadian was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison in what federal officials here have called arbitrary circumstances, two of Nova Scotia’s leading party leaders say it is time for the province to become less dependent on China as a export market.
Michael Spavor was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of espionage.
He and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig have been in custody since late 2018 in what officials here consider retaliatory measures by the Chinese government following the arrest of Hauwei Meng Wanzhou executive in Vancouver on a U.S. warrant.
Nova Scotia’s trade relationship with China grew after Liberal Stephen McNeil premiered in 2013.
Eight trips to the country to promote business and commerce increased from $ 197 million in 2013 to $ 1 billion in 2019. Of that, $ 727 million was related to seafood, mostly lobster.
Despite the arrests of Spavor and Kovrig and other concerns about human rights violations, McNeil defended the trips, saying diplomatic matters belonged to the federal government and that isolationism was not a productive approach. a position that Iain Rankin also promoted when he became prime minister earlier this year.
A federal issue
Speaking to CBC in Cape Breton on Wednesday, Rankin gave a tone similar to his predecessor.
“It certainly worries me that any Canadian who is not treated fairly in another country. It is up to the federal government to ensure that they treat him,” he said.
“We continue to make sure we have markets open all over the world for our exports and everyone needs to make sure we know we have our best interests at our exporters and our products are second to none, so we will “We continue to increase those exports to every country.”
NDP leader Gary Burrill said McNeiland Rankin’s position suggests that “persecution of Canadians does not matter” to the provincial government.
“I think this has always been a small vision and a short-sightedness and it seems to me that the provincial government, whenever it is present in trade negotiations with China, should keep in mind the difficulties of Canadian citizens in that country,” he said. tha.
“We cannot, as a New Scotland government, represent ourselves in China without being aware that we are on a turbulent ground in terms of human rights concerns.”
“We can do better”
Progressive conservative leader Tim Houston called the circumstances of Spavor, Kovrig and others facing China “horrific.”
Houston said Nova Scotia has excellent products and it is up to the provincial government to take them to different markets so that the province is not too dependent on any single area.
“The world is a big world,” he said.
“Yes, [China] is a big market, but there are many markets. By putting all our eggs in one basket with a place where so many human rights abuses are taking place we can do better. “
Spavor’s sentencing came a day later a Chinese court upheld the death penalty for Canadian Robert Schellenberg for drug smuggling. Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau has called on China to apologize to Schellenberg.
MM MANY TOP STORIES
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/china-michael-spavor-election-rankin-houston-burrill-1.6137620
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]