Party leaders call on Nova Scotia to reduce dependence on exports to China

After a Canadian was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison in what federal officials here have called arbitrary circumstances, two of Nova Scotia’s leading party leaders say it is time for the province to become less dependent on China as a export market.

Michael Spavor was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of espionage.

He and fellow Canadian Michael Kovrig have been in custody since late 2018 in what officials here consider retaliatory measures by the Chinese government following the arrest of Hauwei Meng Wanzhou executive in Vancouver on a U.S. warrant.

Nova Scotia’s trade relationship with China grew after Liberal Stephen McNeil premiered in 2013.

Eight trips to the country to promote business and commerce increased from $ 197 million in 2013 to $ 1 billion in 2019. Of that, $ 727 million was related to seafood, mostly lobster.

Despite the arrests of Spavor and Kovrig and other concerns about human rights violations, McNeil defended the trips, saying diplomatic matters belonged to the federal government and that isolationism was not a productive approach. a position that Iain Rankin also promoted when he became prime minister earlier this year.

A federal issue

Speaking to CBC in Cape Breton on Wednesday, Rankin gave a tone similar to his predecessor.

“It certainly worries me that any Canadian who is not treated fairly in another country. It is up to the federal government to ensure that they treat him,” he said.

“We continue to make sure we have markets open all over the world for our exports and everyone needs to make sure we know we have our best interests at our exporters and our products are second to none, so we will “We continue to increase those exports to every country.”

Stephen McNeil, appearing in 2020, made eight visits to China during his time as prime minister. (Jean Laroche / CBC)

NDP leader Gary Burrill said McNeiland Rankin’s position suggests that “persecution of Canadians does not matter” to the provincial government.

“I think this has always been a small vision and a short-sightedness and it seems to me that the provincial government, whenever it is present in trade negotiations with China, should keep in mind the difficulties of Canadian citizens in that country,” he said. tha.

“We cannot, as a New Scotland government, represent ourselves in China without being aware that we are on a turbulent ground in terms of human rights concerns.”

“We can do better”

Progressive conservative leader Tim Houston called the circumstances of Spavor, Kovrig and others facing China “horrific.”

Houston said Nova Scotia has excellent products and it is up to the provincial government to take them to different markets so that the province is not too dependent on any single area.

“The world is a big world,” he said.

“Yes, [China] is a big market, but there are many markets. By putting all our eggs in one basket with a place where so many human rights abuses are taking place we can do better. “

Spavor’s sentencing came a day later a Chinese court upheld the death penalty for Canadian Robert Schellenberg for drug smuggling. Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau has called on China to apologize to Schellenberg.

MM MANY TOP STORIES