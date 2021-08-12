Sydney’s three largest LGAs are being placed under stricter blocking restrictions

With the Sydney region closed for seven weeks now, and set to stay under the home stay requirements until at least Saturday, August 28, everyone living in the city has been under strict rules about leaving home. In some areas, restrictions have been stricter than others, however, and three other parts of Sydney will be under those extra rules from 5pm today, Thursday, August 12th.

From this afternoon on, people in the local government areas of Bayside, Strathfield and Burwood will be placed under the same stricter rules currently in force in Parramatta, Georges River, Campbelltown, Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Liverpool, Blacktown and Cumberland LGA , and 12 suburbs in Penrith LGA as well. Residents in these areas are allowed to travel only five miles from home in general and may leave their homes for work outside their areas if they are considered authorized workers. Also required: wearing masks whenever they leave the house.

At the New South Wales COVID-19 daily press conference, Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian advised that the Bayside, Strathfield and Burwood LGAs are now considered areas of concern because of the number of their cases. “With regard to Bayside, the suburbs of particular concern are Bexley, Banksia and Rockdale, where additional cases have been identified overnight, so if you live in the suburbs in particular, please come and test yourself,” she said. “In Strathfield and Burwood, which are smaller geographical areas, we are noticing in relation to the population an increasing number of cases and as a precaution, those additional council areas have been brought to those areas of concern.”

Due to growing concerns about community broadcasting, Burwood, Strathfield and Bayside Local Government Area (LGA) will now have additional restrictions from 5pm today, in line with the previously identified concern LGA and 12 suburbs in Penrith LGA . NSW Health (@NSWHealth) 12 August 2021

The three LGAs that will come in stricter conditions are tied to comprehensive home-stay rules that apply to the rest of Greater Sydney as well. So, as has been the case since the end of June, anyone can leave home for only four essential specific reasons: to work and study if they cannot do so from home; for essential purchases; for outdoor training; and for compassionate reasons, which includes medical treatment, obtaining a COVID-19 test, and vaccination.

Also, only businesses that are considered “critical minorities” are allowed to stay open. Stores that may continue to be welcomed by customers include supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, bakeries, fruit and vegetable stores, liquor stores and fishmongers; pharmacies and chemists; and stores that sell primarily health, medical, maternity, and baby supplies. Also allowed to stay open: pet supply stores, post offices, news agencies, office supply stores, gas stations, car rental locations, banks, hardware stores, nurseries and outlets buildings, agricultural and rural goods.

Any retail outlet that does not fall into the above categories is closed to physical customers, but they can make groceries, home deliveries, and click and collect orders. If you need supplies, only one person from each household can go shopping every day to buy essentials and browsing is also prohibited.

Car hugging is still out of the cards, unless you are in a vehicle with your family members. And, you can still train only in groups of two outside or at home.

NSW recorded 345 new cases won instead of COVID-19 in the 24 hours until 8pm last night. Of these locally acquired cases, 128 are related to a known case or group 101 home contacts and 27 close contacts and the source of infection for 217 cases is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/aphtK5nZfO NSW Health (@NSWHealth) 12 August 2021

The Prime Minister also noted that residents of the other two parts of Sydney should also be especially careful, although the rules do not change in these specific areas at the moment. “We are also urging people living in Inner West and Camden to be extra vigilant and vigilant, and health authorities are looking into cases in those areas closely.

Stricter restrictions in the Bayside, Strathfield and Burwood LGAs take effect after NSW reported 345 new cases won domestically by COVID-19 identified as of 8pm on Wednesday, August 11, with only 116 isolated cases for their entire adhesive period.

As always, Sydneysiders are also required to continue to frequently monitor NSW Health a long list of locations and locations that positive cases of coronavirus have visited. If you have been to any place marked on specific dates and times, you will need to be tested immediately and follow NSW Health isolation guidelines.

In terms of symptoms, you should look for cough, fever, sore throat or scratching, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste, and being tested in a clinic if you have any.

The local government areas of Bayside, Strathfield and Burwood will be placed under stricter blocking conditions from 5pm on Thursday, August 12th. Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour remain closed until at least 12.01 on Saturday, August 28. For more information on the status of COVID-19 in NSW, please visit NSW Health websitewith

