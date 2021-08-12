The second coyote attack in Vancouver Stanley Park in a month injures the 5-year-old

There has been another attack by a coyote in Vancouver’s iconic Stanley Park, despite some of the animals being euthanized after dozens of previous incidents.

Scientists have tried to find an explanation for the very unusual behavior, though experts say they are more likely to find human food or even feed.

The latest incident, which occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, is the second recent attack that attacked a small child, according to the BC Conservation Officers Service. A two-year-old boy was bitten on July 12, also overnight.

“The boy was running forward when a coyote jumped and bit him in the leg,” the agency said of the latest attack. “His parents kicked out the coyote.”

Authorities said the child received minor injuries and was later released from the hospital.

The Conservation Officer Service declined a request for an interview Wednesday.

“It certainly’s really unfortunate,” said Nadia Xenakis, coordinator of urban wildlife programs with the Stanley Park Ecological Society. “To reiterate how strange this is, before this year, from 2001-2020, there were eight on the Lower Continent. From December until now, we are close to 40.”

Xenakis said the group has already set up a sign bearing the word “WARNING” in large letters, and the image of a coyote to convey the message clearly and urgently to visitors and locals. But getting city approval for those signs took time.

And despite the fact that human food is the most likely explanation for the unusual behavior of coyotes, even animal waterproof garbage bins have not yet been installed, despite society’s recommendations.

“We absolutely need signs,” Xenakis said. “I actually created the signage, but it took a while to get approval … with more graphic images for people who may not have English as their first language, so people from out of town can understand that this “It’s something to worry about.”

Park Rangers will put more signage in the park to inform park users about the risk of meeting aggressive coyotes in the park, especially early in the morning and after dark. We urge park users to stay out of closed paths and never leave children unattended in the park. –@ParkBoard

A park board spokesman told the CBC that the “more aggressive” warning signs than the current ones are scheduled to be installed on Thursday, so no out-of-town visitors will be left in the dark.

But the models of the garbage bins are still in front of the city sewer department and this will take some time.

Xenakis said that without major changes in the way people behave in the park, the estimated population of at least 12 coyotes there is likely to continue to thrive thanks to human waste, and some who choose to ignore the signs and feed wildlife all the time .

In mid-July, officers killed four of the animals in an attempt to stop the attacks.

The security service again urged people to “stay out of Stanley Park” because of the “high risk of meeting an aggressive coyote”.

“No one wants to see anyone hurt by a coyote, especially a child.” – BC Conservation Service

“We know and understand that the public is concerned about these incidents,” the service said. “We are also concerned about the conduct of coyotes in Stanley Park.

“No one wants to see anyone hurt by a coyote, especially a child.”

Scientists from the University of BC have been puzzled over what is causing the latest string of aggressive behavior. They estimate that the park has long been home to at least 12 coyotes, so new conflicts with people mostly in the evening or night, and often targeting people running or running are “unprecedented”.

“Highly it is very unusual. This is behavior we have not seen from coyotes around the world,” said Kristen Walker, a wildlife biologist with UBC’s soil and food faculty, in an earlier interview with CBCNews. “It’s unprecedented.”

A steady source of food from strollers in the park, frequent late-night visitors, unavailable litter and the loss of animals’ normal fear of humans are believed to be factors, they say.