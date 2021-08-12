Paul Avery expands Mandolas Italian Kitchen, World of Beer

As the restaurant business is emerging in the vaccine era, industry veteran Paul Avery is expanding both the World Beer brand and the fastest casual Mandolas Italian Kitchen.

Avery, former president and chief operating officer of Outback Steakhouse Inc. (former OSI and now Bloomin Brands Inc.), opened new units of beer and Italian concepts during the pandemic and plans to boost growth in 2021 and 2022.

Four new World of Beer locations open in 2020 hampered by the pandemic, bringing the total now to 54, and a dozen are planned for next year. A second Florida-based Mandolas Italian Kitchen location is scheduled to open in Tampa in September, joining the first Sunshine State unit to open last year and four existing locations in Austin, Texas.

The pandemic really changed the way Avery views site selection.

We put the brakes on some of the downtown locations where there was a really high concentration of offices, he said in a recent interview because like many office workers have not returned yet.

Avery said the World of Beer, for example, is looking for real estate near hotels, retail and a mix of apartments, including apartments, buildings and homes.

The second location of Mandolas Italian Cuisine in Florida will also change, taking on a larger footprint to accommodate a commissar that will allow for further expansion, he said.

The first Florida unit opened in October in Riverview, Florida, at the Summerfield Commons Mall. The 5,500-square-foot restaurant offers approximately 120 seats and 1,000 square feet of outdoor dining area with seating for 50 extra guests.

Avery said he remains focused on the World of Beer, but is excited about Mandolas Italian Cuisine, developing with Damian Mandola and his wife, Trina, who have four units in Austin.

I was really impressed with the quality of bench strength he pulled, Avery said, adding that development is on track to open four to six units in 2022.

We will make a commissary as we go to Orlando and as we go to Jacksonville and South Florida we will penetrate Florida first, he said. It will be a commissar model, but the menu will remain the same. The menu of gelatin and sweets can be expanded, he added.

Mandolas Italian Cuisine is open for lunch and dinner daily and offers food for pick-up, take-off, ordering for big holidays and mobile food.

Third-party submission was added to World of Beer during the pandemic, Avery noted. The concept was not previously included in the platforms, although it had planned to enter that market in the fourth quarter of 2020.

We were a little late for the party, Avery said, but in business you focus on a few things you know, and we were just prioritizing other areas of business.

When things closed, he continued, we had no important third party to return to. The company quickly worked with delivery companies to add those services.

World of Beer plans to see in 2021 a total of six new World of Beer openings, with the next two locations in Doral, Fla. And Miami in September and October. The concept is a franchise, but Avery wants to keep it about 75% owned by the company.

Avery noted changes in the consumer since the pandemic.

We have absolutely seen a change in consumer behavior, he said. Their spending habits have changed dramatically. Their eating habits have changed and the boy has had to stay very, very adapted to these changes and monitor them and be flexible in thoughts and actions and how we manage the business.

Avery noted that check averages have risen dramatically and prices have risen.

He noted that business continues to thrill him and pandemic closures show that competition will ease over the next 12 to 24 months.

We have had a serious injury and are very lucky to manage our way through it, Avery said. We are enjoying the back wind on his return, so I think we will have a less competitive environment for the next 12 to 24 months. But at this point there are a lot of people buying concepts and funding new things and so it will return to the competitive environment more places in our communities in the next 12-24 months.

