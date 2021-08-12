Supreme Court rejects offer to appeal child protection visa case Biloela Tharnicaa Murugappan | Biloela family

The Supreme Court has rejected an offer from the Murugappan family from Biloela to hear an appeal as part of a full federal court decision on applying for the protective visa application of the youngest daughter, Tharnicaa, four years old.

Priya and Nades Murugappan and their daughters, Kopika and Tharnicaa, were transferred to community detention in Perth in June after over 1,000 days in detention in Melbourne and Christmas Island, while legal issues had not yet been resolved.

The Tamil family was placed in community detention in Perth following public outcry over their plight when Tharnicaa was evacuated to Western Australia for medical treatment for a blood infection caused by untreated pneumonia.

The family won a full federal court appeal in February, with the court upholding a ruling that governments dealing with the Tharnicaas visa application denied its procedural fairness.

The court said it was Kafkaese that the government did not notify the family that a decision had been made whether her request would be considered.

The federal government did not appeal the decision, but the family sought permission to appeal part of the decision about whether the barrier preventing Tharnicaa from applying for a visa had been removed since 2017 when the ministerial decision was made.

The Biloela Tamil Priya family, Nades Murugappan and their daughters born in Australia Kopika and Tharunicaa.

The decision of the high courts not to hear the appeal has been a disappointment to the Murugappan family, however, there are still legal proceedings in progress, with a special case to be heard in federal court in September.

The full federal court ruling also obliges Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to review Tharnica’s right to be assessed as an asylum seeker. He has given a brief description of her case since June and lawyers have urged Hawke to use his power to allow Tharnicaa to apply for asylum.

The matter is now in the hands of the immigration minister and he or she is able at any time to issue a visa including a visa that would allow the family to return and live in Biloela where they would receive community support, stability, care and a sense of belonging, said family lawyer Carina Ford.

The support of the Australian people, in this case, has been overwhelming as it has to do with the difficulties of the family and the fact that both children were born in Australia.

At a time when most of the Australian community is currently in solitary confinement, there is a sense of how difficult it must have been for the family to be in custody for three years. The ethical, economic and compassionate decision to be made should be to allow them to stay and return home to Bilo.

Priya said in a statement that WA doctors have contacted the federal government requesting that the family return to Biloela, with both girls receiving ongoing medical treatment for recurrent infections and mental health issues.

Tharni and Kopi still have to see doctors, but it could happen again in my community in Biloela. Biloela is the place where girls will get better and be safe. Please Minister Hawke, let us return to our community in Biloela.

Hawke noted the high court decision, but declined to comment further.

I note that the decision of the high courts follows a number of previous decisions by the Department of Home Affairs, the administrative appellate court, the federal district court, the federal court, the full federal court, and the high court regarding the family, he said.

The family has a number of other ongoing legal issues. It is therefore inappropriate for me to comment further.

Dr Carolyn Graydon, lead advocate for the human rights law program at Asylum Seekers Resource Centers, said the family case shows how the fast-tracking process for people arriving by sea was costly and undermined the integrity and reliability of the system. of Refugee Determination in Australia.

Their cases highlight how the rapid process is designed to punish those who arrived by sea and continues to issue illegal decisions, indicated by the significant 40% of Immigration Assessment Authority (IAA) decisions found on late as illegal when the district court appealed to the federation.

A substantive poll on behalf of the Asylum Seekers Resource Center found that 52% of people support the return of the family to Biloela with permanent visas, including 46% among Liberal and National voters.