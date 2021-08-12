Who could be Manitoba’s next prime minister? Political experts weigh – Winnipeg

With Prime Minister Brian Pallister announcing he will not seek re-election, many are wondering who will be the next to take first place in the Manitoba Legislature.

Manitoba University Assistant Professor of Political Studies Christopher Adams says there are no visible leaders in attendance.

“There really is no king waiting now that the old king is ready to leave,” Adams told Global News. “I would say that there were other cases when Jean Chretien resigned as Prime Minister, it was Paul Martin [as] leader in waiting, and when Mulroney resigned was Kim Campbell. So you usually see in some situations where there is someone who is really at the forefront. “

Read more: Manitoba Prime Minister Brian Pallister confirms he will not seek re-election

Adams says some of the names being released include Finance Minister Scott Fielding, Family Minister Rochelle Squires, Health Minister Heather Stefanson, Justice Minister Cameron Friesen and Deputy Prime Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

The story goes down the ad

But he also says there are several names circulating from the outside group, including Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman MP James Bezan, Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen, and even Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman.

“Brian Bowman has indicated that he will not run for mayor again. “He has said he does not want to be a professional or lifelong politician, but at the same time, I’m sure he’m getting phone calls to ask if he’m interested in running for leadership,” Adams said.

















6:45

Manitoba Prime Minister Brian Pallister says he will not seek re-election





Manitoba Prime Minister Brian Pallister says he will not seek re-election



Adams also says anyone who wears those shoes will have the job cut for them, as Prime Minister Brian Pallister and Manitoba computers faced criticism over the COVID-19 hospital crisis, Bill 64, and reconciliation issues.

Trends The disappearance of Madison Roy-Boudreau is now being investigated as a murder

Calgary man shot from close range will spend his life in a wheelchair: “My body fell a lot”

Read more: Manitoba indigenous groups welcome Brian Pallisters’s ouster as prime minister

The story goes down the ad

“I think the question that a lot of people are asking is who will lead the Progressive Conservative Party and be able to save the situation for the Progressive Conservative Party, because as you know the polls now really show them in the basement, especially in Winnipeg.” Tha ai.

“These are two areas – health care and education – if you do not have satisfied voters with those two policy sectors, you are in real trouble. You lose your middle class voters. So what the government will have to do is to allay voters’ fears that they have been educated in a good way and that they have received health care in a good way, and at the moment I do not think there are many people who think they are on a good path.

















3:57

Questions about the future leader of the PC Manitoba Party





Questions about the future leader of the PC Manitoba Party



Probe Research director Curtis Brown says he believes it will be a close race.

The story goes down the ad

“I would think it would be, for the first time in a very long time, a competitive race,” Brown said.

He also says it is an opportunity for the new leader to come from outside the group.

“Just because of the fact that the party has fought a bit and is behind the NDP in the polls, if they would try to go to someone outside to give a fresher face to the PC party and the government,” he said.

The prime minister has hinted in the past that he is unlikely to seek re-election, and Brown says his official announcement in the medium term is not even surprising.

“Time made sense,” Brown added.

“The biggest thing – I think this will be what a lot of Progressive Conservative supporters, MFA and cabinet ministers will see – is exactly this allotted time potentially giving them enough time under a new leader to be being able to reset things, being able to go to Manitobans and say ‘things are different, we have another leader, we are different now, we are doing different things.’ “