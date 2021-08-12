NZ to allow travelers vaccinated from low-risk countries next year

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at an airport in Wellington, New Zealand on April 19, 2021. Meng Tao | Xinhua News Agency Getty Images

NewZealand plans to allow quarantine entry for travelers vaccinated from low-risk countries by early 2022, as it looks set to reopen its borders after nearly 18 months of pandemic-induced isolation. Strict border controls and its geographical advantage helped New Zealand extinguish Covid-19 much faster than almost all other countries, but this left the 5 million-strong Pacific island country almost cut off from the rest of the world. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that the country is not yet ready to fully open, but will open in stages from the beginning of next year. “We just are not able to fully reopen yet,” the 41-year-old leader said in a speech outlining plans to reconnect New Zealand with the world. “When we move we will be careful and deliberate because we want to move with confidence and as much confidence as possible,” she said.

Ardern said the government will look into opening quarantine travel for travelers vaccinated from low-risk countries from the first quarter of next year. Those traveling from medium-risk countries will undertake self-isolation or a shorter stay in a quarantine hotel. Those who come from high-risk countries or are unvaccinated will continue to spend 14 days in quarantine. Some vaccinated travelers will be able to take part in a pilot from October to December this year, where they can travel and isolate themselves at home. Ardern has earned global acclaim for curbing the local transmission of Covid-19 through a strict elimination strategy. The country has recorded only 2,500 cases and 26 deaths. But pressure has mounted to reopen borders as private businesses and the public sector face labor shortages and reduced incomes. Despite the phased reopening, the government will stick to its elimination strategy to preserve its hard-earned profits as one of the few virus-free countries, Ardern said. “This does not mean that the settings we have today will be the settings we have forever. No one wants that,” she said.