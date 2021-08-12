International
NZ to allow travelers vaccinated from low-risk countries next year
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at an airport in Wellington, New Zealand on April 19, 2021.
Meng Tao | Xinhua News Agency Getty Images
NewZealand plans to allow quarantine entry for travelers vaccinated from low-risk countries by early 2022, as it looks set to reopen its borders after nearly 18 months of pandemic-induced isolation.
Strict border controls and its geographical advantage helped New Zealand extinguish Covid-19 much faster than almost all other countries, but this left the 5 million-strong Pacific island country almost cut off from the rest of the world.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that the country is not yet ready to fully open, but will open in stages from the beginning of next year.
“We just are not able to fully reopen yet,” the 41-year-old leader said in a speech outlining plans to reconnect New Zealand with the world.
“When we move we will be careful and deliberate because we want to move with confidence and as much confidence as possible,” she said.
Ardern said the government will look into opening quarantine travel for travelers vaccinated from low-risk countries from the first quarter of next year.
Those traveling from medium-risk countries will undertake self-isolation or a shorter stay in a quarantine hotel. Those who come from high-risk countries or are unvaccinated will continue to spend 14 days in quarantine.
Some vaccinated travelers will be able to take part in a pilot from October to December this year, where they can travel and isolate themselves at home.
Ardern has earned global acclaim for curbing the local transmission of Covid-19 through a strict elimination strategy. The country has recorded only 2,500 cases and 26 deaths.
But pressure has mounted to reopen borders as private businesses and the public sector face labor shortages and reduced incomes.
Despite the phased reopening, the government will stick to its elimination strategy to preserve its hard-earned profits as one of the few virus-free countries, Ardern said.
“This does not mean that the settings we have today will be the settings we have forever. No one wants that,” she said.
Accelerated vaccines
Ardern said the country will also expedite the start of vaccination with all appropriate ages who can book their vaccine by 1 September and also switch to a six-week gap between doses to ensure that more New Zealanders at least be partially vaccinated.
The NewZealand vaccination process has been slower than most other peers, with just over 21% of the population fully vaccinated so far.
Critics criticized the delayed vaccination and said the government would have to move faster to protect people before opening the borders.
“As vaccination numbers are eventually rising, we are still the slowest in the OECD and 120 in the world,” said National Opposition Party leader Judith Collins.
“This is not the ‘first part’ that was promised to us and it just is not good enough considering the added risk of new changes.”
Delta-driven outbreaks across Australia prompted Ardern to suspend last month the so-called “travel bubble” that allowed quarantine travel between the two countries.
