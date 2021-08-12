Tropical Storm Fred weakens, could bring rain to parts of Florida this weekend | Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Fred weakened in a tropical depression Wednesday night, according to an update at 7pm from the National Hurricane Center.

The system has moved over mountainous terrains, which has contributed to the weakening, forecasters said in an evening report.Once Fred is back on the water, he can be strengthened again.

Here is the latest in tropical depression Fred:

Where is Freddy? Where are you going?

The tropical depression is currently about 55 miles southeast of Cap Haitien Haiti and 170 miles southeast of Inagua Island.

It is moving west to northwest at 15 mph. Forecasters expect the system to continue moving in that direction over the next few days.

The time to prepare for hurricanes is now, says the director of the National Weather Service

Fred’s center is expected to be over Hispaniola tonight before moving near Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday. Fred will then move along the northern coast of central Cuba sometime between Thursday evening and Friday.

How strong is Fred?

Fred has maximum steady winds of 35 mph. According to Hurricane Sapphire-Simpson wind scale, a tropical storm has winds ranging from 39 to 83 mph.

Forecasters predict the “slow new intensification” to begin Thursday evening.

What will be the impacts?

Fred is expected to bring anywhere from 1 to 8 inches of rain as he moves over the Dominican Republic, Haiti, the Bahamas and Cuba.

Between Friday and next week, Fred will bring heavy rain to Florida and other parts of the Southeast.

How much have you experienced?

“By Monday, 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected to pass in the Keys and the South Florida Peninsula, with a maximum isolated total of 8 inches. Heavy rains could lead to zonal, urban and minor flooding. along with possible rapid river rises, “forecasters said Wednesday evening.

Hours and warnings on site

A tropical storm warning is in effect for …

Dominican Republic on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo to the Dominican Republic / Haiti border

A tropical storm hour is in effect for …

Sign up for updates on storm forecasts, tracks and more.

Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic in Gonaives

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeast Bahamas

Cuban provinces of Ciego de ilavila, Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Granma, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo

Tips to prepare for the stormy season

Forecasters say now is the time to review hurricane plans and make sure your property is ready for a storm. Here are some tips from the National Weather Service on how to prepare for the season:

Put on an emergency kit.

Check emergency equipment, such as flashlights, generators and storm covers.

Before an emergency occurs, make a plan with your family or close friends and decide how you will be contacted and where you will go if there is an emergency.

Plan your evacuation route and have an alternative route.

Review your insurance policies.

Keep your trees around your house pruned to prevent damage from broken branches.

Have materials in advance to ride on windows to protect them from flying debris.

See more tips.

Other storm name available

The other storm name available is Grace. Systems are labeled when strengthened in tropical storms.

Tropical Storms Anna, Bill, Claudette, Danny and Elsa formed earlier this season. Elsa became the first hurricane of the season.

Claudette ran in the Gulf of Mexico and rained a few inches of rain on Slidell, flooding homes and streets.

Last year’s hurricane season broke several records, including the most named storms ever recorded.

Last year, there were so many storms that predictors had no names and had to use the Greek alphabet. It is only the second time in recorded history that Greek names have been used.

Things have changed for this season. If necessary, forecasters will use a list of additional storm names instead of Greek names. See full list.

Categories of storms

On the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, the wind categories are:

Tropical Storm: 39 to 73 mph

Category 1: 74 hurricane at 95 mph

Category 2: 96 hurricane up to 110 mph

Category 3 hurricane (major hurricane): 111 to 129 mph

Category 4 hurricane: 130-156 mph

Category 5: 157 mph hurricane and higher

Don’t miss a hurricane update this hurricane season. Sign up to break newspapers.Follow our Hurricane Center Facebook page.