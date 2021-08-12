New Zealand will slowly reopen to the world from the beginning of 2022

(CNN) New Zealand will open its doors to travelers vaccinated from low-risk countries from the beginning of 2022, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday, signaling a premature relaxation of the country’s strict pandemic border controls.

In one speech Thursday morning, Ardern said the government will increase New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccination program in preparation for a phased reopening. “Our ultimate goal is to achieve quarantine travel for all vaccinated travelers. And what you can see from today is our direction and ambition is clear. But we just are not able to fully reopen yet,” Ardern said. with

New Zealand has recorded one of the lowest levels of Covid-19 infection among developed nations. In a population of nearly 5 million people it has diagnosed less than 3,000 cases of Covid-19 and only 26 deaths.

In her speech, Ardern attributed the low case rate in part to the decision to close New Zealand borders to all non-residents in March 2020. New Zealand has enforced mandatory 14-day quarantine rules, limiting the number of citizens capable of on-site since April 2020

“If New Zealand had been hit as hard as the United Kingdom or the United States, nearly 10,000 kiwis would have died,” Ardern said.

But uncompromising border controls have also left Pacific island nation relatively isolated and detached from the rest of the world, something Ardern seems to have acknowledged on Thursday.

“We can not keep the border restrictions forever, and to be absolutely clear neither we nor the experts we are talking to want to do this. Closing the borders was only a temporary measure to keep Covid in front of a the vaccine was developed and administered, “Ardern said.

“As long as scientific evidence shows that we can safely move from a border protection to individual vaccine armature, then this is the direction we will go,” she added.

As part of the reopening, Ardern announced that New Zealand would aim to implement a risk-based level system to enter the country by early 2022.

A cautious approach that says, there will be no zero cases, but when there is one in the community, we suppress it, it is the best way to maintain our normal life while monitoring the turns and twists of Covid-19 over six months next, “Ardern said.

According to a statement from the New Zealand government, under the new system, vaccinated travelers coming from high-risk countries would have to be quarantined at a facility managed for 14 days, but those from medium-risk countries could had reduced quarantine, or allowed themselves to be isolated, while those from low-risk countries would be allowed to enter without having to be quarantined.

New Zealand has not yet announced which countries are classified as low, medium or high risk.

At the same time, the government said it would bring vaccination timelines. The government statement said New Zealand would also judge a program to allow some returning travelers to be isolated at home between October and December this year.

The Ardern announcement comes as neighboring Australia continues to fight a number of explosions of the Covid-19 Delta variant, which has sent Sydney and Melbourne into prolonged closures. On Thursday, the Australian capital Canberra announced it would also begin a week-long blockade after a Covid-19 case was discovered in the city.

In her speech Thursday, Ardern made it clear that New Zealand would not abandon its policy of targeting zero cases of Covid-19 despite the increase in vaccinations. Several countries, including Singapore, have announced plans in recent months to move from zero Covid to a risk reduction strategy aimed at reducing deaths and hospitalizations rather than general infections.

But Ardern said New Zealand could not allow an explosion of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 as it is currently taking place in neighboring Australia.

“Principle number one will remain … maintaining our elimination strategy to eradicate the virus so we can keep our hard-earned profits and keep our options open,” she said.