Mississippi health official says state will see many deaths from Covid in the coming days

Medical workers at Delta Health Center expect to vaccinate people at a Covid-19 pop-up vaccination clinic in this rural Delta community on April 27, 2021 in Holland, Mississippi.

State hospitals are filling with Covid patients, who are occupying approximately 47% of the state beds available for the ICU, according to data compiled by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Covid cases have risen in Mississippi over the past month, rising nearly tenfold from a seven-day average of 267 new cases a day a month ago to 2,640 as of Tuesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Deaths, although still relatively low, have similarly risen from a seven-day average of about three deaths a day a month earlier to more than 13, the data show.

“We’re going to see a lot of deaths in the coming days, it’s just inevitable,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr Thomas Dobbs told reporters in an informative phone call Wednesday.

Rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in Mississippi are increasing the highest death rates across the state, according to the state health official.

Most of the recent hospital admissions have been to people under the age of 50, and the state is seeing more children hospitalized than it did last winter, state health officials said. There are currently six children with Covid in intensive care across the state, with four of them in life support, and the state has only one specialty children’s hospital.

“We’re going to see more and more of this, especially when we see the broadcast around the school premises,” Dobbs said.

About 97% of new cases in the state are in unvaccinated people, and the vast majority of deaths after new cases will be in unvaccinated people, he said. Hospitalization in day hospitals in the state is at its highest levels since the onset of the pandemic.

“We would not have this situation at all if we had a higher vaccination rate,” Dobbs said.

The state has the lowest per capita vaccination rate in the United States, but daily vaccination rates in the state have tripled over the past month amid the spread of the dominant delta variant, according to state health officials.

Immunization will take weeks to provide adequate protection, Dobbs said. Patients are currently being discharged from local hospitals that are in capacity and redirected to other hospitals in the state that may be miles away from the patient’s home.

“Do not be surprised if you get sick and end up in a hospital 200 miles away,” Dobbs said.

Mississippi health officials say they do not see a drop in cases or hospitalizations in the coming weeks.

Vaccination is the best way to stop the spread of the delta variant, Dobbs said. People who are not vaccinated should wear a mask in public, especially indoors, and avoid gatherings where transmission can occur.

“I understand people’s desire for individual freedoms, but we are together in this, and what one does affects everyone,” Dobbs said.