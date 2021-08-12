International
Calgary Chamber of Commerce seeking postponement of COVID-19 vaccine passports in Alberta
Hoping to keep businesses open as COVID-19 cases rise in Alberta, the Calgary Chamber of Commerce is expressing its support for a vaccine passport system in the province.
Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Deborah Yedlin said a vaccine passport could serve as an additional security measure as Alberta will reduce its testing, camouflage and isolation requirements on August 16th.
“If you can’t measure something, you can’t manage it,” Yedlin told Global News. “So let’s look at the other options that are out there.”
The call comes a day after Quebec announced details of the vaccine passport system, which will take effect September 1.
The vaccine passport in that province will only be used to access non-essential services such as gyms, restaurants, bars, festivals and venues, but will not be required for retail stores.
Yedlin said the Chamber wants to see a similar system implemented in Alberta so that businesses stay open despite a growing number of cases in the province.
“It’s about keeping people safe, keeping customers and clients safe,” Yedlin said. “It’s also to make sure we keep our economy open and not face another deadlock.”
Is it okay to look for evidence of the COVID-19 vaccine?
However, Prime Minister Jason Kenney has repeatedly said he is not in favor of vaccine passports and raised concerns that the policy would violate privacy laws.
“We have been very clear from the beginning that we will not facilitate or accept vaccine passports. And in fact, I believe they would, in principle, violate the Health Information Act and also possibly the Freedom of Information Act and the Protection of Privacy Act, ”Kenney told reporters when asked about the issue on July 12.
“So these people who are worried about compulsory vaccines have nothing to worry about and there will be no vaccine passports in Alberta.”
Currently, 76.5 percent of Albertans over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 67.2 percent of the province’s population over the age of 12 are fully immunized.
Jean-Christophe Boucher, an associate professor at the University of Calgary School of Public Policy, has studied data on COVID-19 and vaccines through the millions of interactions collected daily from social media platforms.
He said that while efficacy and safety concerns contributed to many vaccine reluctance, many of them also lacked trust in government institutions and any violation of their freedoms.
“It was not because they were afraid of the vaccine, it was because they did not trust public authorities to do these things,” Boucher said.
But with so much information already shared by policy makers and health authorities about the COVID-19 vaccine, Boucher said a vaccine passport seems to be the last policy tool available before vaccine mandates.
“The COVID passport essentially raises the threshold or price of freedom,” Boucher said.
“Freedom is not free, and in the grand scheme of things, Canadians are able to choose whether or not they want to be vaccinated. However, they are not free from the consequences of these elections. “
Boucher also said a passport could lead to those receiving the vaccine.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce said it plans to start talks on the vaccine passport and hopes to lobby the province and the federal government on the issue.
“That does not mean he has to stay here forever,” Yedlin said. “But until we all get vaccinated, and we vaccinate 12 and the little ones – then we can start thinking about how to change things and get things off the table. But now, we need that on the table.”
On Wednesday, the federal government announced it was moving forward with a vaccine passport for Canadians to be used for international travel.
The digital passport will include the history of the holder’s vaccination, when and where they received their stroke, and the type of vaccine they received.
Federal officials said the passport will be available to all citizens, permanent residents, as well as temporary residents in Canada who are fully immunized.
