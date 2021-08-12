Indonesia apologizes for treating Nigerian diplomat





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday apologized for the treatment of a Nigerian diplomat and announced that a formal investigation into the incident had been launched. Nigeria earlier this week withdrew its ambassador to Indonesia and summoned Indonesia’s ambassador to Abuja for talks after a leaked video of Saturday’s incident went viral on social media and sparked outrage. The video shows three Indonesian immigration officials grabbing the unnamed diplomat in the back seat of a moving vehicle. An immigration officer holds the diplomats arm and another pushes them on the head while the husband shouts I can not breathe and my neck, my neck. Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told reporters that he had had numerous meetings with Nigerian officials since the incident, including discussions with the ambassador in Jakarta on Wednesday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regrets the August 7 incident, Faizasyah said. This is an isolated incident and has nothing to do with the Indonesian government’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations as a host country or in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. He said the incident had been investigated by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, which oversees immigration authorities, but gave no details of the results and did not receive any questions. Nigeria on Tuesday issued a statement expressing anger over the incident, saying the government condemns in the strongest terms what is, in fact, a brutal act of international delinquency. The Nigerian Foreign Ministry said it had called on the Indonesian ambassador to protest vigorously and had withdrawn its ambassador to Indonesia for consultations, including a review of bilateral relations. It was not clear if Ambassador Usman Ogah ever left Indonesia, however, as the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said he was personally present at the talks in Jakarta on Wednesday. According to Indonesian authorities, the diplomat was apprehended by immigration officers after receiving notice of a group of foreign nationals whose residence permits had expired. The diplomat was uncooperative and refused to hand over his documents when confronted in the lobby of an apartment building, so he was taken into custody, according to Ibn Chuldun, head of the Jakarta branch of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, which deals with immigration issues. In the car, the man stopped after attacking immigration officials, Chuldun claimed in a statement after the incident. Only after being questioned at the local immigration office did the man say he was a diplomat and had submitted his identity documents, he said. Chuldun said the incident was amicably resolved the same day after the Nigerian ambassador personally came to the immigration office to intervene. Both sides acknowledged there had been a misunderstanding and agreed to make peace, Chuldun said. Diplomatic moves from Nigeria that followed, however, suggest that the issue was not fully resolved. ___ Increase reported by Bangkok.

