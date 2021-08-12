Divided provinces in the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports. That is why

After months of discussion, federal officials announced Wednesday that Canada will receive a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel expected to be ready in the fall.

The vaccine certificate will be required in all provinces, and will include COVID-19 vaccination history holders, the date they received it, the type of stroke they received, and the location where they received their stroke. It will be available to all citizens, permanent residents and temporary residents living in Canada who are fully vaccinated.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the federal government is actively working with provinces and territories on a passport plan — but not all provinces appear to be on board.

Read more: Canada is getting the vaccine passport for international travel

There is already growing support among Canadian businesses to impose the first vaccine passport in the country as a means of preventing future COVID-19 waves by allowing low-risk individuals to attend events and move freely .

The story goes down the ad

The Quebec Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced its plan to launch a COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the province from September 1st.

Horacio Bach, an infectious disease expert at the University of British Columbia (UBC), said evidence of vaccination comes with added insurance and is a good idea.

““Those who have been vaccinated twice, for sure, if they get the disease it is not serious,” he told Global News.

“I will feel much better if he has a passport,” he said.

















1:26

Vaccine passports ‘strongly supported’ in BC: health officials





Vaccine passports ‘strongly supported’ in BC: health officials



Global News reached every Canadian province and asked if they would be open to using a vaccine passport within their respective provinces or submitting the data needed to enable their home use.

The story goes down the ad

Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec did not respond until publication time.

The Saskatchewan Health Ministry said the province encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, but said officials had no plans to implement a requirement to show evidence of vaccination within Saskatchewan.

Trends Canada is getting the vaccine passport for international travel

Calgary man shot from close range will spend his life in a wheelchair: “My body fell a lot”

Read more: Quebec Vaccine Passport Plan to Start in September, Does Not Include Retail Stores

“We acknowledge that there are sites where this is required, and COVID-19 immunization data are available on MySaskHealthRecord for this purpose,” the ministry said in an email statement. “We will continue our work with the federal government on an official federal vaccination certificate to support international travel.”

A Manitoba provincial spokesman told Global News he had developed and approved his own vaccination document test – Manitoba digital immunization card, which was already in use.

“We continue to have regular discussions with Canada about an internal proof of vaccination document and a proof of vaccination document for international travel,” the spokesman said in an email statement.

“Manitoba has Manitobans best interests at the forefront of discussions about local and international evidence of vaccination documents and will be guided by what is in Manitobans best interest as the design and use of evidence of vaccination documents evolves.”

The story goes down the ad

















1:47

The pilot project is underway in Quebec to test the COVID-19 vaccination passport





The pilot project is underway in Quebec to test the COVID-19 vaccination passport



Alberta, when asked, said “No” in an email statement to Global News.

The Ontario government has reverted to its electronic receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, which can be obtained through the Ontario provincial portal or by calling the provincial reservation line.

“All provinces have worked with the federal government to create a single vaccine passport for all Canadians,” Alexandra Hilkene, spokeswoman for Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, said in an email to Global News.

“Furthermore, we were continuing to encourage the federal government to advocate on behalf of Ontarians who received a series of NACI-approved vaccines to be recognized as fully vaccinated when traveling abroad.”

Read more: The vaccine passport will rely entirely on BC, health officials say

The story goes down the ad

Mostly, the Ontario government said it would be up to businesses such as bars and restaurants to decide whether to accept the federal government vaccine passport or take the province electronically.

British Columbia was more appropriate for the idea.

BC health officials said vaccine passports would be fully supported across the province, adding that they have worked with the federal government on the program.

We were a big part of that, we were working with them, we support them in that and they support us, BC Health Minister Adrian Dix told reporters on Wednesday.

Working to provide its details, of course, the requirement to have accessible information and take into account privacy considerations.

















2:07

Is it okay to look for evidence of the COVID-19 vaccine?





Is it okay to look for evidence of the COVID-19 vaccine?



While experts are divided on whether a vaccine passport is required, some countries are already using the system.

The story goes down the ad

In Europe, a COVID digital certificate for the EU launched for all 27 member states on 1 July.

The UK is also using NHS COVID Pass in a mobile app to enable its population to show evidence of their vaccination status when traveling abroad and within the country at events and venues in England.

Meanwhile, this week France began asking people to show a QR code proving they have a special coronavirus license before they can enjoy restaurants and cafes or travel by plane, train or bus across the country.

– with files from Rachel Gilmore of Global News and Associated Press.

See link »

<br />

