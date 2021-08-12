International
Divided provinces in the use of COVID-19 vaccine passports. That is why
After months of discussion, federal officials announced Wednesday that Canada will receive a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel expected to be ready in the fall.
The vaccine certificate will be required in all provinces, and will include COVID-19 vaccination history holders, the date they received it, the type of stroke they received, and the location where they received their stroke. It will be available to all citizens, permanent residents and temporary residents living in Canada who are fully vaccinated.
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the federal government is actively working with provinces and territories on a passport plan — but not all provinces appear to be on board.
Read more:
Canada is getting the vaccine passport for international travel
There is already growing support among Canadian businesses to impose the first vaccine passport in the country as a means of preventing future COVID-19 waves by allowing low-risk individuals to attend events and move freely .
The Quebec Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced its plan to launch a COVID-19 vaccine passport system in the province from September 1st.
Horacio Bach, an infectious disease expert at the University of British Columbia (UBC), said evidence of vaccination comes with added insurance and is a good idea.
““Those who have been vaccinated twice, for sure, if they get the disease it is not serious,” he told Global News.
“I will feel much better if he has a passport,” he said.
Vaccine passports ‘strongly supported’ in BC: health officials
Global News reached every Canadian province and asked if they would be open to using a vaccine passport within their respective provinces or submitting the data needed to enable their home use.
Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec did not respond until publication time.
The Saskatchewan Health Ministry said the province encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, but said officials had no plans to implement a requirement to show evidence of vaccination within Saskatchewan.
Trends
Canada is getting the vaccine passport for international travel
Calgary man shot from close range will spend his life in a wheelchair: “My body fell a lot”
Read more:
Quebec Vaccine Passport Plan to Start in September, Does Not Include Retail Stores
“We acknowledge that there are sites where this is required, and COVID-19 immunization data are available on MySaskHealthRecord for this purpose,” the ministry said in an email statement. “We will continue our work with the federal government on an official federal vaccination certificate to support international travel.”
A Manitoba provincial spokesman told Global News he had developed and approved his own vaccination document test – Manitoba digital immunization card, which was already in use.
“We continue to have regular discussions with Canada about an internal proof of vaccination document and a proof of vaccination document for international travel,” the spokesman said in an email statement.
“Manitoba has Manitobans best interests at the forefront of discussions about local and international evidence of vaccination documents and will be guided by what is in Manitobans best interest as the design and use of evidence of vaccination documents evolves.”
The pilot project is underway in Quebec to test the COVID-19 vaccination passport
Alberta, when asked, said “No” in an email statement to Global News.
The Ontario government has reverted to its electronic receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, which can be obtained through the Ontario provincial portal or by calling the provincial reservation line.
“All provinces have worked with the federal government to create a single vaccine passport for all Canadians,” Alexandra Hilkene, spokeswoman for Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, said in an email to Global News.
“Furthermore, we were continuing to encourage the federal government to advocate on behalf of Ontarians who received a series of NACI-approved vaccines to be recognized as fully vaccinated when traveling abroad.”
Read more:
The vaccine passport will rely entirely on BC, health officials say
Mostly, the Ontario government said it would be up to businesses such as bars and restaurants to decide whether to accept the federal government vaccine passport or take the province electronically.
British Columbia was more appropriate for the idea.
BC health officials said vaccine passports would be fully supported across the province, adding that they have worked with the federal government on the program.
We were a big part of that, we were working with them, we support them in that and they support us, BC Health Minister Adrian Dix told reporters on Wednesday.
Working to provide its details, of course, the requirement to have accessible information and take into account privacy considerations.
Is it okay to look for evidence of the COVID-19 vaccine?
While experts are divided on whether a vaccine passport is required, some countries are already using the system.
In Europe, a COVID digital certificate for the EU launched for all 27 member states on 1 July.
The UK is also using NHS COVID Pass in a mobile app to enable its population to show evidence of their vaccination status when traveling abroad and within the country at events and venues in England.
Meanwhile, this week France began asking people to show a QR code proving they have a special coronavirus license before they can enjoy restaurants and cafes or travel by plane, train or bus across the country.
– with files from Rachel Gilmore of Global News and Associated Press.
See link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8105184/covid-vaccine-passport-provinces-plan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]