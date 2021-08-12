International
Chokol continues the winning generation with international awards | tidings
In a small grocery store just steps from Taos Plaza, there is a chocolate and confectionery shop that wins international competitions for its bean-in-bar chocolate.
The hugely successful Chokol confectionery shop recently brought home a silver award from the London Chocolate Academy Awards 2020 for its 75 percent chocolate bar in Madagascar.
In the category of dark chocolate, single origin, said Debbie Vincent, co-owner of Chokol Bean to Bar along with her husband Javier Abad.
The two opened their own store in 2016 and tempted customers with a wide range of gifts with chocolate, ice cream, truffles, cakes, pastries, cakes, pastries and chocolate bars.
We try to introduce chocolate in many ways, Vincent said. The whole idea of the store was to be able to have a small pastry restaurant where people could taste pastries and cakes in a different way.
The Chocolate Academy, founded in 2005, is an independent body that promotes real chocolate and the role it plays in society and well-being.
Chokol has also won two Good Food Awards as a winner of the Origin Bar in 2018, and four Bronze awards at the International Chocolate Awards for Origin Bars in 2019.
In an April article, Food and Wine included Chokol in its list of the 50 Best Chocolate Producers and Chocolate Stores Nationwide.
Prices have piled up late, but a 75 percent Bolivia, made with wild-harvest cocoa, is of particular importance, says an excerpt from the article.
Vincent started making cakes in Venezuela when he was 19 years old. Bon bono chocolate and truffle, she said.
I wanted to learn how to make chocolate from cocoa beans directly. And at the time, there was no technology available for small clusters, Vincent said. So I had to come to terms with the fact that I was a chocolate maker, who was melting industrial chocolate and creating cakes like truffles.
Shortly afterwards, she met her husband, who also became a chocolate maker. They expanded the business, but in 2008, they sold everything and moved to Taos.
We both started working on other things. I worked at the Harwood Museum of Art I am an art historian. Javi was working on the film, he is a director, she said.
But the couple eventually turned to chocolate, and with a partner, opened a small business. Shortly afterwards, Vincent was introduced to a method of making chocolate from cocoa beans.
Then I realized that technology was evolving in the United States and many people had started making small chocolates, she said.
And then I thought, well, this is something I always wanted to do. So we went for it. And we started making chocolate from beans, Vincent said. And that was the big dream.
Chokol, located at 100-198 Juan Largo Lane, is open all year round, six days a week (Tuesday-Sunday). The store, which offers open spaces between Taos Plaza and the entrance to the John Dunn Stores, also included the Vincents chocolate factory.
The store became too small for cars and we were trying to grow beans in the bar in order to distribute them nationwide, she said. Vincent plans to rent additional space in the city and move factory operations there.
She said Abad does the opening and closing of the store and manages their employees. Vincent creates the product line and bakes cocoa beans. So we are sharing a lot of work, she said.
Chokol now has plans to expand its production. We are getting more cars. We got one now that is helping us take three days off from the process, Vincent said.
We would expand online and distribute to some specialty stores that would help get our name out there, she said. One in Seattle, one in Portland, one in New York, one in Utah, one in London. And one more than that my friend is trying to help us in Paris.
However, she says they want to keep their business relatively small.
Massively distributed? No, because we are very handmade, said Vincent. We want to be able to control the quality and keep it a small batch.
Sources
2/ https://www.taosnews.com/news/chokol-continues-winning-streak-with-international-award/article_601a0b22-fafc-11eb-9e49-cf832d25aa4c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]