Russia: End of the road for those seeking to exercise their right to protest

Authorities in Russia have eroded the right to freedom of peaceful assembly using increasingly restrictive laws, and harsh police tactics and prosecutions to silence peaceful opposition — to the point where it is almost impossible for Russians to protest in any way. meaningful, Amnesty International said in a new conference today.

IN Russia: There is no room for protest , the organization documents how the crackdown on peaceful protests, which began with the 2004 Federal Assembly Law, has accelerated in recent years through a series of legislative changes and their increasingly selective and restrictive implementation. As a result, there is now an abundance of legal restrictions on when, where, how, for what purpose and by whom the right to take to the streets can be exercised.

Russian authorities have curtailed the right to freedom of assembly with persistence and extraordinary inventions for years. No other issue has been given so much energy at any power level. As a result, peaceful street protests are seen as a crime by state officials and an act of heroism by those Russians who still believe it is their right to exercise it, said Oleg Kozlovsky, Amnesty Internationals researcher in Russia.

The illegal restrictions, demands and harsh sanctions faced by Russian protesters can only be described as Caucasian in their absurdity. It took the Russian authorities 16 years and 13 cases of parliamentary interference in legislation to make the right to freedom of peaceful assembly meaningless.

Nine of the 13 major legislative changes that have been used to restrict the right to freedom of peaceful assembly in Russia have been introduced since 2014, as part of the crackdown on anti-government and human rights protests guaranteed by international human rights law. and the Constitution of Russia.

Local authorities have followed the trend set by federal legislation and imposed new restrictions on peaceful rallies. These changes have encouraged both the police and the criminal justice system, with police officers using increasingly harsh tactics to silence peaceful protesters and the courts imposing heavy sentences on them.

Legal restrictions on public assemblies

Demands for protest have become longer and more restrictive under the law in its current form. For example, persons found guilty of crimes against the constitutional order, state security, social security or social order or of administrative violations related to protests more than once in 12 consecutive months are prohibited from organizing any public gathering.

Under federal-level regulations, assemblies cannot be held near courts, prisons, presidential residences and, as of December 2020, emergency services. But regional legislation makes these restrictions even more drastic: in Kirov, for example, local law prohibits any gathering near cultural, educational, medical or entertainment facilities, shopping malls, playgrounds and even public transport bans in force, almost anywhere in cities. Spontaneous, that is unplanned, rallies are universally forbidden and dispersed with excessive force when they occur.

As of December 2020, foreign citizens, foreign and international organizations, as well as Russian citizens and NGOs labeled as foreign agents by the authorities, are prohibited from funding public gatherings. Furthermore, assemblies of more than 500 participants must be organized and funded using a designated bank account or else they become illegal.

Organizers of almost all types of protests must notify the authorities in advance.

Prior notification procedures are routinely used by the authorities to limit, under a number of reasons, the number of participants in a rally, to relocate it to a populated minority part of a city, or to ban it altogether. Moreover, under the legislative changes passed in 2021, authorities have taken the power to withdraw permits under vaguely worded and unsubstantiated pretexts, such as a real threat of an emergency or a terrorist attack, Oleg Kozlovsky said.

Severe fines, administrative detention and prosecution of peaceful protesters

Over the years, the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code have been drastically expanded with provisions restricting the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, as well as the imposition of tougher sanctions for various alleged offenses.

Since 2011, the number of specific violations legally defined of the Law on Assemblies has increased from three to 17. Maximum fines have increased from 2,000 rubles (US $ 60) in 2012 to 300,000 (US $ 4,000) in 2021, and administrative detention for up to 30 days was introduced as a possible sentence for 12 of these 17 offenses.

The only most repressive measure was the introduction in 2014 of criminal liability, with a sentence of up to five years in prison, for repeated violations of the Law on Assemblies under the infamous Article 212.1 of the Criminal Code.

In addition to being penalized for exercising their right to peaceful protest, protesters detained in Russia are also subject to unfair, almost parodic trials, sometimes lasting up to five minutes, without calling key witnesses, and the veracity of police reports received without doubt, said Oleg Kozlovsky Me

Excessive use of force

The information also details the excessive use of force by police officers, who have been documented using martial arts techniques against protesters, beating them mercilessly with sticks and, starting this year, stunning them with electroshock weapons.

Despite numerous public protests over cases of excessive use of force by the police, such as the case of Margarita Yudina in January 2021 – a peaceful protester who ended up in an intensive care unit after being hit in the stomach by a police officer – authorities either do not take action to investigate and bring the suspected perpetrators to justice, or they apparently disrupt such investigations, which reinforces the climate of impunity.

It sends a clear signal to the police force that any excess is tolerable, that violence is encouraged and full impunity is guaranteed, said Oleg Kozlovsky.

Calls for a comprehensive reform of assembly legislation

Amnesty International is calling on the Russian authorities to reform national legislation and practices to bring them in line with the country’s constitution and international human rights obligations. Authorities should prohibit measures that change the purpose or location of public gatherings, as well as the number of participants allowed, unless such decisions are taken in court proceedings.

Authorities should also respect spontaneous peaceful assemblies which should be considered lawful when filing a notice within the period prescribed by law is impossible or impractical.

The coming months of parliamentary elections give Russia the opportunity to change its approach to engaging in the promotion and protection of human rights, including the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. We want to remind election candidates and future lawmakers that the right to protest peacefully is not something they can give or take away. Something is something to which everyone is entitled, and the government must respect, protect and promote this and devote its energy to securing, not undermining this right, said Oleg Kozlovsky.