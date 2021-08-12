Sicily: Italy may have hit the hottest day in Europe, as the “Lucifer” anticyclone is wiping out





The city of Syracuse reached its strongest record on Wednesday afternoon after an anticyclone – which the Italian media is calling “Lucifer” – was involved and continues to move north of the country. A constant wave of heat around the Mediterranean in Europe and North Africa has contributed to some of the worst fires seen there in recent years.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Europe was 48.0C (118F) in Athens, Greece in 1977, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The record in Italy was confirmed by the Sicilian authorities, but must be officially verified by the WMO.

“At the moment there is no reason to repeal it, but if possible we will make an ex-post assessment on the accuracy of the measure,” said the Sicilian Agrometeorological Information Service, the official operator of the Sicilian weather station.

An anticyclone is a high pressure system, where the atmospheric pressure is relatively higher than the air around it. In the Northern Hemisphere, they turn clockwise, while they turn the other direction in the southern hemisphere. Some of the fires have been started by arsonists, but scientists say it is the climate crisis that is making the heat waves and fires more frequent and intense, and therefore more devastating. An authoritative report by the UN International Panel on Climate Change published on Monday said 38 weather conditions that trigger fires have become more likely in southern Europe over the past century. Globally, heat waves and droughts exacerbating fires have also increased. Temperatures around the Mediterranean have been 5 to 10 degrees Celsius higher than average this week, and dozens of people have died from fires in Southern Europe and North Africa, most of them in Algeria, where 65 people have been killed. Deaths have also been a record in Turkey. Parts of Italy and Greece have also been hit hard by fires, with some villages largely destroyed. Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean and is sometimes called the “toe” of Italy, a country that has the shape of a boot.

