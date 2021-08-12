Indian rocket catastrophically launches, Earth-watching satellite lost

India’s first launch of 2021 has ended in failure.

An Indian rocket carrying a new Earth observation satellite for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) suffered a catastrophic failure shortly after it was launched early Thursday (August 12th) by the country’s Satish Dhawan Space Center on the Indian island of Sriharikota east. The rise occurred at 5:43 am local time in India (8:13 pm EDT August 11/0013 GMT).

The launch failure, the first for India since 2017, occurred sometime after six minutes after the mission rocket, the 12-story Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, had ignited its third cryogenic phase.

The launch “could not be fully realized” due to a “technical anomaly observed in the cryogenic phase,” ISRO chairman K. Sivan said in a brief televised statement after the failed mission.

An Indian GLSV rocket carrying the EOS-O3 Earth observation satellite for the Indian Space Research Organization is lifted by the Second Space Panda of the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota Island, India on August 12, 2021. It failed to reach orbit. (Image credit: ISRO)

Missing with the GSLV rocket was the EOS-03 Earth observation satellite designed to be an “advanced” tool for ISRO to study our planet. The satellite was expected to last at least 10 years working to provide real-time images of India, track natural disasters and other short-term events, and collect data to help agriculture and forestry by monitoring crop health, according to A ISRO mission descriptionwith

GSLV launch failure breaks a generation of 14 successful ISRO launches, spaceflight tracking site Spaceflight Now reported. It started after the 2017 failure of a various Indian rocket, a smaller polar satellite vehicle, carrying a satellite for the Indian regional navigation satellite system. This 2017 failure was the first in 20 years for PSLV India, according to SpaceNewswith

An Indian Geosynchronous satellite launch vehicle carrying the EOS 3 satellite arrives at the launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Center before the scheduled departure at 8:43 pm on August 11, 2021. It was August 12 with the local departure time. (Image credit: ISRO)

Last year has been a trial year for India’s space program.

Following the launch of EOS-01 in January 2020, country launches were put on hold during the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Resumed at the end of that year with two missions, one in November and December. The launch in November successfully launched the EOS-01 Earth observation satellite into orbit.

Delays from the pandemic pushed ISRO to move the launch of EOS-03 ahead of the EOS-02 mission, originally intended to fly in March 2021, according to a report from the Indian Express news site. The mission was rescheduled no earlier than September and ISRO had planned to launch at least four more missions by the end of 2021, the report said.

All five of these missions are likely to be pending as ISRO is investigating the cause of the GSLV launch failure.

Editor’s note: This is an evolving story and will be updated as new details of the ISRO issuance failure are known.

