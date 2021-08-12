Garneau denounces China’s ‘fraudulent trial’ against Michael Spavor

Foreign Minister Marc Garneausa said today that the 11-year sentence handed down by a Chinese court to Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians detained in China in what is widely seen as retaliation in response to the arrest of a Chinese tech executive, was the result. of a “false trial.” “

Spavor was found guilty of espionage and sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Chinese court on Tuesday evening (local time this morning) in Dandong, a coastal town near the border with North Korea. He was also convicted of illegally leaking state secrets to other countries.

Garneau said the sentence lacked justice and transparency.

“Basically, we know that the practice of arbitrary detention with a false trial without absolutely any transparency and a decision that is completely unjustified is not acceptable in terms of rule-based international law,” he told a news conference. press this morning Me

Ottawa has called on the Chinese government to release both Spavor and Michael Kovrig, another Canadian accused of espionage. The two men were arrested by Chinese authorities following the arrest of Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in December 2018.

The struggle for liberation continues

Garneau said the government is engaged in intensive discussions with senior Chinese and US officials to secure the release of Kovrig and Spavor. He would not talk specifically about those conversations.

“The discussions, I would say, are about finding a way to secure the release of the two Michaels, and I will leave it at that,” he said.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole noted that these efforts have not yet worked.

“This is terrible news. And it is completely unacceptable. The communist regime in China is using one of our citizens as a diplomatic ploy,” he said.

“Mr. Trudeau has been out of the game about China for six years. A conservative government will protect our values, our citizens and our security.”

The Chinese court also ordered Sfavor to be deported although it is not immediately clear whether this would happen before or after serving an 11-year prison sentence.

Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, attended Spavor’s hearing. Hesaid he believes the deportation would only take place after his sentence is completed. Garneau said the government is seeking clarity.

Former Canadian ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques who played a role in securing the release of Canadians Kevin and Julia Garratt said the lack of clarity may suggest adeal sketches with Beijing.

TheGarratts were arrested by Chinese security officials in 2014 and charged with espionage and theft of military secrets. Julia was released on bail pending trial, while Kevin was released a few days after his sentencing.

“In this case, I think it is clear a message from China that if you do nothing, this guy will spend 11 years in prison,” Saint-Jacques said.

“But if, for example, a plea agreement can be negotiated with Ms. Meng, or if the US will drop the charges against it and instead just go after Huawei, then I think we will we had the element.

“But there are still a lot of things that need to happen for this, and I do not see any quick fix, unfortunately.”

China responds

The ruling and sentencing mark a new stage in the deterioration of Canada’s relations with China.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the sentence “absolutely unacceptable and unjust”.

“Today’s verdict on Mr Spavor comes after more than two and a half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process and a trial that did not even meet the minimum standards required by international law,” Trudeau said in a mediation early Wednesday. .

Dominic Barton, Canada’s ambassador to China, stands next to a barricade tape as he arrives at a detention center to meet Canadian Michael Spavor in Dandong, China, on Wednesday. A Chinese court has sentenced Spavor to 11 years in prison on espionage charges in a case widely seen as retaliation for the arrest of Huawei chief executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. (Associated Press / Ng Han Guan)

The United States also condemned the sentence.

“The practice of arbitrarily detaining individuals to exert influence over foreign governments is completely unacceptable,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“People should never be used as bargaining chips.”

Diplomats from the United States, Japan, Britain, Australia, Germany and the European Union gathered at the Canadian Embassy in Beijing for a show of support. They have also issued separate appeals for Spavor and Kovrig to receive fair trials or be released.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa defended the legal process and attacked Garneau, saying his comments today constitute “baseless allegations against China.”

“On the contrary, the Canadian side ignored the political nature of the Meng Wanzhou incident and acted as an accomplice to the United States. Ms. Meng Wanzhou has been detained for nearly 1,000 days without violating any Canadian law. This is a truly arbitrary detention,” the embassy said in a statement. mediation.

No word on Kovrig’s sentence

Spavor was based in China but had extensive ties to North Korea in tourism and other trading ventures that brought him into contact with the leadership of the isolated communist state.

In a statement, Spavor’s family said they did not agree with the allegations and that the next step is to “bring Michael home”.

“Michael’s life passion has been to unite different cultures through tourism and events shared between the Korean Peninsula and other countries, including China and Canada,” the statement said. “This situation has not diminished him but strengthened his passion.”

On this December 19, 2013, photo file, Michael Spavor, center, an entrepreneur, is seen with former NBA star Dennis Rodman, left, after arriving at the capital’s airport for a flight to North Korea, in Beijing, China. The Canadian entrepreneur was charged with espionage after Canada arrested Meng. (Associated Press / Ng Han Guan / File)

Barton, who visited Sfavor after the ruling, said Spavor had three messages he wanted to share with the outside world: “Thank you for all your support”, “I am in good spirits” and “I want to go home” “.

It is unclear when Kovrig, whose trial ended in March, will receive his sentence.

Meng, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecom giant Huawei, faces possible extradition to the United States on charges related to an alleged breach of US sanctions.

Her extradition hearing in Vancouver is currently in recent weeks in the Supreme Court before Christ. A decision is expected sometime in the coming months.

Other Canadians sentenced to death

Spavor’s decision came just over 24 hours after a different Chinese court upheld a death sentence for Robert Schellenberg, a Canadian convicted of drug smuggling.

Garneau said the government is turning to Chinese officials to fight for mercy, calling Schellenberg’s sentence “arbitrary.”

Earlier during a press conference in Shenyang, China, where Schellenberg’s verdict was announced, Barton suggested the cases are related to the Meng trial.

“I do not think it is a coincidence that these are happening now while events are happening in Vancouver,” he told reporters Tuesday.

Robert Schellenberg was arrested in 2014 on suspicion of having played a central role in a drug smuggling operation. (CCTV / Associated Press)

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called both cases shocking.

“We need to raise all the tools we have nationally, working with allies, using diplomatic means to bring our Canadian home and save the lives of Canadians sentenced to death,” he said.

